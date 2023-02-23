The conversion of the Orinoco savannahs to pastures dedicated to cattle feeding, also known as low-quality pastures, is causing carbon loss. An investigation by the National University (UNAL) estimates that around 700 kilograms of carbon are being emitted from there per year, a very high figure that shows the need to carry out urgent actions for the area.

Environmental engineer Rafael Andrés Bedoya Agudelo, a Master’s in Environmental Engineering from UNAL, explains that “the pastures that are planted in these places are of low quality because the cattle do not eat well, and therefore have to graze more, which implies more activity on the ground.

The Colombian Orinoquia covers 30% of the national territory and is characterized by being composed of 75% by savannahs; however, the transformation in land use for planting rice and oil palm, among other crops, and for livestock, has an impact on its characteristics. In fact, livestock activity covers 34% of land use in the region.

In this context, the investigation of the engineer Bedoya revealed that the low-quality pastures that are cultivated in the native savannah are altering the ecosystem, which causes a scenario of greater carbon emissions into the atmosphere, a relevant indicator to measure the impact of the climate change.

For his work, he applied the DNDC (DeNitrification-DeComposition) biogeochemical model, which predicts crop production, moisture regime, carbon dynamics and nitrogen loss, as well as gas emissions from agroecosystems, such as methane and carbon dioxide.

Thus, using meteorological data, he showed how the carbon flux in the Eastern Plains had been working since 1900 and the transitory crops (for example, soybeans or corn), as well as the changes that the region’s soil has had.

“With the estimation of flow and accumulation, the carbon history of the savannahs can be analyzed, which makes it possible to improve the knowledge of the ecosystems and their vocation for use,” explains the researcher.

Through this simulation, he establishes how many hectares are required to meet the nutritional needs of a cow, using the best quality pastures: 2.6 hectares per cow, with a carbon accumulation of 721 kilograms per hectare per year.

“In the region, degraded pastures are used, that is, they are no longer as productive, for which it would possibly take twice as many hectares and double the emissions,” he explains.

Changes in land use

To demonstrate the transformation of the Orinoco savannahs through the flow and accumulation of carbon, meteorological data was used for the first time in the research, in addition to records of land use between 1900 and 2017.

Thus, it was found that in 1934 the use of pastures was introduced, that is, forage plants, with which cattle are fed. “The settlers carried out this action by burning the native soils,” says the engineer.

Another finding is that between 1934 and 1980 the native savannah was converted into a pasture, used mainly for cattle ranching.

“In 1980 a second generation savannah was regenerated in the Taluma Experimental Farm; However, in a large part of the Orinoquia we find mechanized agriculture where there are monocultures and there is no rotation of these ”, he expands.

In his results, he shows that the native savannah – dating from 1900 – was relatively efficient with a carbon capture of 4 tons per year.

“But the second generation savannah, after the degraded pasture, has better carbon sequestration, with about 6.5 tons per year, which indicates that it is necessary to regenerate the savannah. One of the biggest problems was that it stopped capturing carbon for more than 30 years.”

The model showed that in 35 years of the native savannah there was an accumulated amount of 75 tons of carbon per hectare, which implies an accumulation of 2.14 hectares of carbon per year, but with the arrival of the pastures, 0.22 were being lost. tons per year per hectare, a situation that changes with the second generation savannahs, in which 2.5 tons per hectare per year begin to accumulate.

“Not only does the rate of accumulation increase, but the balance of the ecosystem also increases.”

Alternatives to preserve the region

The researcher is emphatic in pointing out that the way livestock farming is carried out in the region is not only unsustainable for the environment but also for the economy. That is why he assures that it is necessary to think of new ways and practices that can conserve the Orinoquia savannahs, taking into account that they have ecosystem benefits that would contribute to the goals of environmental restoration.

“It is necessary to optimize the soil with conservation agriculture, crop rotation, ecological corridors, and above all to protect indigenous communities,” concludes the magister.