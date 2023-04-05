Home News Lower Austria duel for fifth place | News.at
In the fight for fifth place, the Mostviertler will face Union Raiffeisen Waldviertel, last year’s champion and cup winner. Both clubs from Lower Austria easily qualified for the final for fifth place, which will be played in a two-way match. “The duels against Waldviertel are always a highlight for us. It’s the most atmospheric derby in volleyball and now the perfect end to the season finale,” explained sports director Michael Henschke.

