Lower Baudó: eight more indigenous children died from lack of drinking water

In a large part of Chocó there are no systems to provide drinking water and sewerage services. And, where they exist, for the most part, the quality of the water represents a risk to the health of the inhabitants and is not viable for human consumption.

A case that has shocked the country in recent months is that of Bajo Baudó. In March 2023, there were several serious health cases due to water contamination in his rural area. Three children from the indigenous reservation of Buenavista, Unión Pitalito, died and another thirty became ill from drinking water contaminated with excrement from the Sigrisua River.

“There is no potable water or aqueduct,” said the mayor of Bajo Baudó, Hermenegildo González, at the time.

And this week it was learned that another eight children from the same indigenous community of Buenavista, Bajo Baudó, have died after suffering severe diarrhea, vomiting, pain and suffocation due to lack of drinking water.

The presidents of the last twenty years, Uribe, Santos, Duque and now Petro, have proclaimed that “the Chocó is a priority for my government” but in reality they have not even contributed to providing the Chocó with the minimum: drinking water.

Hermenegildo González, mayor of Bajo Baudó, said that at this moment there are about 68 people from Buenavista and Puerto Piña who cannot be transferred to a care center, and all present the same conditions as the minors who have died.

“In Buenavista there are 1,700 inhabitants and a birth rate of 100 children per year. Medical brigades have been set up, but every time we return there are more minors who are sick. With the Victims Unit we have brought food to address food security problems, but this is a never-ending cycle,” said the mayor.

It is for this reason, said the local president, that they recently presented an aqueduct and sewerage project to the Governor’s Office, which has already been processed, he said, in the National Planning Department, but they are still waiting for it to be executed.

“How long is the national government going to wait to give it the go-ahead or if we are going to wait for more children to die so that they can pay attention to us,” questioned the mayor.

The indigenous people have already lost count of how many babies they have buried in the last five years due to diarrhea. Everyone points to the river that passes next to their houses as the one responsible. That is the one that gives them life and, in an oversight, is the one that takes them away.

Health conditions are complicated by malnutrition. In the opinion of the Government of Chocó, both symptoms are the ones that are accelerating the death of minors. Food insecurity persists and they do not see a near future with drinking water.

This story repeats itself. Víctor Carpio, spokesman for the community, assured that the authorities have committed to solving the problem, but they forget each time the death of children is overcome. He asked for a basic solution for his people.