Lower Saxony plans “Christian religious education” from 2025

Hanover (epd). Lower Saxony’s Minister of Education, Julia Willie Hamburg (Greens), supports the proposal by the two major churches to offer a new joint subject, “Christian religious instruction,” in the state for the 2025/26 school year. “That’s exactly the answer to make the subject future-proof,” Hamburg told the Evangelical Press Service (epd). “In this form, religious instruction will probably be able to take place across the board for a long time.”

The new subject is intended to replace the Protestant and Catholic religious instruction, which was previously separated according to denomination. The Protestant and Catholic churches are currently negotiating this with the state government. The desired model would be unique in Germany. According to information from the churches, around 70 percent of pupils are currently taking part in religious education.

With their proposal, the churches have done “groundbreaking work,” said Hamburg. “It’s not automatically given that you find things in common and look at how you deal with the differences that do exist in a joint lesson.” So the idea is contemporary.

However, the model must be thoroughly legally protected in order to avoid complaints from parents who want to continue to have purely Protestant or Catholic religious education, said the minister. “I reckon that this risk is marginal, because the churches agree. But it would be annoying if the intention was called into question in the end.”

The new subject has the advantage that the students get to know the point of view of their own denomination, but at the same time are encouraged to deal with differences. “In principle, I could also imagine something like this for cross-religious questions, which otherwise have little room at school,” emphasized Hamburg. In addition, the model is pragmatic because it is becoming increasingly difficult to offer separate classes everywhere.