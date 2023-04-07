THE FALL in his popularity (currently 32%) as a result of his controversial statements, the rear-view mirror and the confrontation with the Central Bank, among others, is a reflection of the first hundred days of the government of Brazilian Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.

The considered icon of the Latin American left returned to the Planalto Palace on January 1 to govern a deeply divided country until 2026, after having narrowly defeated the far-right Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), who has just returned to Brazil to lead an increasingly growing citizen opposition.

At the beginning of his third term, Lula da Silva immediately got to work: he restored social and environmental preservation programs, promoted policies to protect indigenous people, fight corruption and normalize diplomatic relations, considering that his predecessor promoted international isolation. However, there was no expected “honeymoon”, the well-known time of support from his constituents and the waiting rhythm of the entire population.

Thus, these first hundred days in office have been, in the opinion of analysts and political scientists, a period with ups and downs, with a marked tendency to critical or low moments. An example of this, his harsh criticism of the Issuer led to an increase in the distrust of the markets and the business sector.

The measurements are not very favorable either: three months after his inauguration, Lula has a 38% approval rating for his management, a worse performance than when he began his first terms (43% in 2002 and 48% in 2007), according to a survey. of the Datafolha Institute.

His rejection rate is 29%, just one point below that registered by the former right-wing president Bolsonaro.

Stones against your own roof

Barely a week after Lula’s inauguration, Brazilian democracy was put to the test: thousands of Bolsonaristas dissatisfied with the election attacked the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasilia.

For Denilde Holzhacker, a political scientist from the ESPM marketing school, the leftist did not know how to take advantage of the feeling of union aroused by the attack, when he received broad support from members of Congress, with a predominantly conservative profile.

“The spirit of that second week of government was lost, and the divergences increased even more,” Holzhacker said.

And Lula threw stones at his own roof by chaining a series of controversial statements.

For example, he suggested that a Federal Police operation against a drug trafficking group accused of planning the murder of senator and former judge Sergio Moro – who convicted Lula in 2017 in the Lava Jato corruption case – could be a “montage”.

This revived an opposition that was “demobilized after the January 8 attacks,” and that was further strengthened by Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil last week after a three-month stay in the United States, Holzhacker said.

Lula also multiplied his attacks against the president of the Central Bank, by demanding -so far without success- the reduction of the country’s reference interest rate, today among the highest in the world (13.75%).

“Lula has his way of speaking and the market is very suspicious of him. But in fact he has reinforced more austere (economic) positions,” ponders André Perfeito, economist at the Necton consultancy.

An example of this is the new fiscal regime that will be presented to Congress next week, which will make it possible to finance social spending without excessively increasing the public deficit.

“Difficult Balance”

Among the main achievements of its first hundred days is the relaunch of the Bolsa Família program, with an increase in the minimum value of social aid for the most disadvantaged.

It has also been firm in deploying the Armed Forces to begin the eviction of thousands of miners illegally installed on the Yanomami indigenous land, in the Amazon.

In terms of foreign policy, the first hundred days brought a “generally positive” balance, according to Oliver Stuenkel, professor of International Relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Lula managed to “normalize Brazil’s relations” with certain countries. She met with her peers from the United States and Argentina. He now has his sights on the Asian giant (China), where he will travel this week to meet with its president Xi Jinpig, after being forced to postpone that official visit due to pneumonia earlier this month.

But with the return of the South American country to multilateralism, “it will be difficult for it to maintain a balance between the West on one side and China and Russia on the other,” warns Stuenkel, who recalls Brazil’s “unwillingness to adopt a more critical tone in relation to Russia” over the war in Ukraine.

An example of this is his statement, this Holy Thursday, that Ukraine may have to cede the territory of the Crimean peninsula and negotiate with Moscow to facilitate an understanding that ends the war.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot keep the territory of Ukraine. Crimea may be discussed. But what he invaded again, he has to rethink. (Ukrainian Volodimir) Zelensky cannot want it all either,” said Lula da Silva, assuring that “The world needs calm (…). We need to find a solution (to the war),” added Lula, 77.

The Ukrainian rejection was immediate. The spokesman for his diplomacy, Oleg Nikolenko, emphasized that “there is no legal, political or moral reason to justify abandoning a single centimeter of Ukrainian territory”, despite appreciating “the efforts of the Brazilian president to find a way to stop Russian aggression”. .

Save the Amazon?

Since his election, President Lula da Silva has repeated over and over again that “Brazil is back” at the forefront of the fight against climate change and that his priority is to save the Amazon.

But this is a promise that is difficult to keep because concrete actions and huge financial resources are needed.

On his first day in office, he signed a series of decrees to annul measures harmful to the environment, create a working group to combat deforestation and reactivate the Amazon Fund, an initiative financed with foreign donations that had been suspended since 2019.

But no actions have yet been implemented to stop the destruction of the Amazon promoted by cattle ranching, usurpers of land and illegal mining, except for an operation to evict the garimpeiros on Yanomami indigenous land.

And here the balance is not favorable either. This Friday it was learned that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased again in March, closing in the first hundred days of Lula’s government one of the worst first quarters on record.

Satellite images detected 356 km2 of destroyed forest cover in the Brazilian part of the largest tropical forest on the planet.

The data represents an increase of 14% compared to the record for March 2022, the last year of the Bolsonaro administration, according to the DETER surveillance system of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Between January and March of this year, the destruction of the Brazilian Amazon was the second highest in the historical series for that period, with 844 km2 destroyed, only below the figure for 2022, when 941 km2 were destroyed.

“Although the current government has shown its intention to combat deforestation very seriously, it will take time to change the scenario,” said Mariana Naopolitano, conservation manager for the NGO, WWF-Brasil.

To this we must add that Lula has not been able to convince rich countries to finance initiatives to protect the Amazon.

After a meeting with Joe Biden at the White House during a state visit in February, Lula merely announced an “intention” to support the States, without a defined term or amount.

In January, Germany promised to allocate 200 million euros ($219 million) to protect the rainforest, including 35 million euros for the Amazon Fund, which was launched in 2008 with a large $1.2 billion donation from Norway.

The Nordic country, the main donor, stated that it will continue to support the fund and help Brazil to attract new contributions.

But so far the South American country’s efforts to attract donations from the European Union, Britain, France and Spain have not borne fruit.

Environmentalists say that Brazil, with its budget restrictions, is facing a complex moment: it needs more money to reduce deforestation, but to attract more money it needs to reduce that scourge.