Home News Lower the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years
News

Lower the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years

by admin
Lower the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years

Increasing youth violence

According to the latest crime statistics from the Federal Ministry of the Interior for 2022, the number of suspected children under the age of 14 increased by 33.5 percent compared to the previous year. The German police union has also repeatedly called for the criminal responsibility to be reduced to 12 years.

Photo: Pixabay

Published:

von

According to the latest crime statistics from the Federal Ministry of the Interior for 2022, the number of suspected children under the age of 14 increased by 33.5 percent compared to the previous year. The German police union has also repeatedly called for the criminal responsibility to be reduced to 12 years. On Thursday, the AfD parliamentary group for the first time introduced the “draft law to better combat serious child crime” (Drs. 20/6194) in the parliamentary deliberations. The legal policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, Thomas Seitz, explains:

»The planned and arranged murder of a friend in Freudenberg by a twelve and a thirteen-year-old represents a turning point and must lead to a rethinking of the assessment of criminal offenses by children. It is just not enough to look after such perpetrators psychotherapeutically. Even preventive programs in schools do not help here. Child crime is not an isolated case. Sanctioning criminal acts as early as possible is also in the well-understood interest of the child perpetrators themselves, since very few criminal careers begin directly with rape or a homicide.

See also  Zorba 2023, the first episode is available — Environment

Reducing the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years is therefore urgently required. In many other countries, children under the age of fourteen are held criminally responsible. In Switzerland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, children are criminally responsible from the age of 10. In Scotland, Hungary, Canada and the Netherlands, criminal responsibility begins at the age of 12 and in Greece and Scotland at the age of 8.«


You may also like

Daimler Truck builds digital development platform together with...

A Chinese student corrects a mistake by the...

Cuerpecito the musical premiere of Jhayco

Essen’s Zollverein Nord station will be barrier-free

Thieves are captured in the area of ​​the...

Claro reports failures in its services nationwide

Hernán Luque asks Argentina for political asylum |

Municipalities that could be evacuated in the event...

Preview: Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore

Let’s get to know our province: Chaguarpamba canton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy