Abdul Qadir Katara

I will not find words or expressions that will help me to say a word of truth and testify that it is my duty to reveal it, in This occasion, which coincides with the referral of a colleague, friend, and brother, the efficient, honest, and cheerful journalist, “Abdul-Majeed bin Al-Taher,” On a well-deserved retirement after a life filled with continuous serious work and active perseverance, which is a well-deserved retirement, but I consider it, A warrior’s rest, because I am certain, he will not give up his weapon, the “pen”, which is inexhaustible and never dries up. After a short vacation.

I got to know the two fellow brothers, Majeed and Yahya “Bin Al-Taher” years ago, and we used to call our colleague “Majid.” Instead of “Abdul Majeed”, who was light-hearted and cheerful, his face rose with a smile, even if he was talking about An accident or recounting its details, as he used to check the news we received and not publish it unless it was Realistic without excess or deficiency, evoking professionalism and professionalism.

Our colleague Abdul-Majid bin Al-Taher searches a lot, reads, explores, and returns to the references whenever he delves into an investigative article or Achievement requires it, tirelessly and tirelessly.

Café sessions, travel, seminars, conferences and press interviews brought us together, and he was never stingy if we needed information, news or Details or minutes of an incident.

I wish the brother, colleague and friend “Majid” all health, happiness and contentment, and may God grant him enjoyment of his rests, which we will use in communication More and sitting to a cup of coffee or a cup of tea, and all the happiness of his honorable family. ‬

This testimony is only one of the many testimonies expressed by contemporary journalists who accompanied and sat with the colleague. “Ben Al-Taher” and worked with him, they would like to make it out, in honor of him and in recognition of his competence, humanity and kindness. Today, we picked some of them

Colleague Abd al-Latif al-Rami (former journalist in national newspapers)

Mr. Abdul Majeed bin Al-Taher…really pure and glorious.. I met him in Al-Sahafa field, and it is a tired field Indeed, that tiredness would disappear whenever I sat with him, and the more we sat because we were friends and colleagues We exchange news without looking for a precedent…

Si Abdul Majeed was truly professional and forthcoming in his writings.. mastered all the details of journalistic genres.. loved Writing and focusing a lot while editing articles of all kinds and with a rare professionalism… His articles were all successful par excellence….

Mr. Abdul Majeed bin Al-Taher, I knew him as a humble and kind person… loved by all… imbued with all noble values ​​and morals … He who was keen to defend them in the National Press Association and he who was carrying them The success of the regional branch’s experience… I previously attended with him the National Conference of the National Press Syndicate, and how many days were those Wonderful, even in its antics.. When the conference ended, and at the insistence of Hajj Katra, we went down to Quneitra to watch the show. A football match between Mouloudia Oujda and Club Kenitra… The three of us crossed to the stadium in the midst of the crowd And if a group of people say to us, “Hello,” thinking that we are the referees of the match … we start to look at our bodies and ask: Are we Indeed, our bodies resemble our rulers’ bodies, so we laughed a lot at that moment…

Si Abdul Majeed is a human being who transcends human beings with his humanity, and he is present in my memory whenever I remember Oujda and the press…. May God grant him life and protect him from all evil. ‬

Colleague Ezzedine Ammari (a journalist in many platforms)

At the beginning of the nineties of the last century, in one of the offices of Amara Elaj, I came across a lively young man who seemed to me to be the same Full willingness to tie the knot with volunteer journalism writing. ‬

At that time, the scarcity of headlines and its “partisan” editorial lines allowed for nothing less than a political / ideological margin in Writing

As I left the office, I wondered about the relationship between this young man and the former political detainee “Al-Bashir” and any kinship It links him to a member of the “Hashd” and one of the pioneers of the “Ansar al-Hurriya” group, Comrade Yahya.

From Al-Darfufi Street to Mohammed V Street, and then Al-Baghdadi Building in Bin Bouchaib Street, my questions were I found her answers. ‬

Al-Si Abdul Majeed bin Al-Taher is the nephew of the former leftist political detainee Al-Bashir bin Al-Taher and the brother of the fighter Politician and Shabibi Yahya bin Taher. ‬

El-Si Abdel-Meguid touched his first journalistic writings in a regional newspaper, “Independent”, and because his ambition was great and at first A judicial “incident” took the trip to “Al-Watan Al-Aan” and then “Anfas Press”, which are run by a colleague from the best Moroccan journalists.

He is one of the honest writers whose articles, follow-ups and materials do not smell foul.

I love the profession without defiling it with fake news or writing on demand. ‬

Mama used to attend some meetings, and even if he attended, his ghost would soon disappear.

He combines the qualities of honesty and honesty, which are two rare currencies in the journalistic and media scene, and whenever he feels ambiguous Relationship leaves in silence.

He bore the badge of a well-deserved professional journalist, and he is preparing to leave the profession after obtaining retirement Abdul Majeed bin Al-Taher is one of the professional journalists who honored the city of Oujda, the destination of the East, and he will remain a pen with the ink of integrity and credibility.

Colleague Abd al-Razzaq Benchoshan (journalist for a national newspaper)

No matter what I say, I cannot fulfill my colleague “Abdul Majeed bin Taher” his right. ‬

I spent phases of my life with him. I got to know him in 1996 and he stood by me earlier during a phase The establishment of the National Syndicate of Moroccan Press branch in Oujda, in which I knew nothing but seriousness and dedication in the performance of professional duty And the great sacrifices he makes for the sake of performing the noble message, Mr. “Bin Taher” is jealous of the media institution which he works..

I wish you, my dear colleague, health and wellness and the honorable family

Colleague Hafiza Boudra (Director of Publication of Al-Hadath Al-Sharqi Newspaper, Member of the Office of the National Syndicate of Moroccan Press in Oujda).

My words are not fleeting expressions of praise, but rather a renewal of contact and communication with my dear colleague Abdel Majeed Bentaher. He who gave a lot in the field of journalism… He is a person, as I know him, who feels strongly of belonging to the homeland People, history, past, present and future…

These lines will not help me to stop when enumerating the characteristics of this colleague, as he is a journey enriched by honesty, and the path of his steps. Pure effort… You have my best wishes, and we remain in writing.

Colleague Al-Hussein Kadouri (Director of publishing the “Oujda City” website, Treasurer of the Office of the National Union of Moroccan Press in Oujda).

I got to know my colleague Abdul Majeed bin Al-Taher around the year 2004 during my founding of the electronic newspaper “Wajda City”. At that time, he was working as a journalist for Al-Sharq newspaper… From the first moment, I sensed many characteristics of nobility and honesty in him. Respect for the other, whatever his social, intellectual and ideological position….

He is loved by everyone, especially his media colleagues, as he was never stingy with his advice, which he gained during his journalistic experience And the media that he accumulated during his media practice… Nor with his enlightening guidance to upgrade the website “Wajda City”, which was At that time, the first electronic newspaper in the eastern region… The personality of our colleague, Al-Majid Bin Al-Taher, was distinguished by his calmness, regardless of the situation And the circumstances… and the smile that always leaves his lips… which made all media professionals, journalists, and correspondents appreciate and respect him… as He never skimped on everyone with any information you asked of him, if he had it available or knew it, and if This was not the case, as he was not stingy in his efforts to search for it and provide it to you….

He is characterized by flexibility in expressing his opinion. He was never rigid in his opinion, or imposed it on his interlocutors. Respect the opinion of others, even if they do not agree with …

His articles are characterized by professionalism, seriousness, accuracy and attention to detail, and he always strives to provide readers with correct and accurate information. …..as his media interests focused on promoting media freedom based on professional ethics in addition to his faith The importance of the media’s role in promoting democracy and achieving social justice….

All appreciation and respect to my colleague Abdul-Majid bin Al-Taher… with my wishes for him continued health and happiness – Qadouri Al-Hussein Publishing director on the website, Jeddah City.

Colleague Abd al-Haq Haqa (Director of Publishing the “Biladi Online” website, First Deputy of the Office of the National Syndicate of Moroccan Press in Oujda).

No matter what we say and no matter how many shortcomings we have of a colleague and media friend about the merit and entitlement of brother Abd al-Majid bin al-Taher, we will not repay him. His right, and we will not do justice to him, just as we must do justice to him in his relationships, behavior, morals, dealings, kindness, and humanity.

We have known our friend and colleague “Bin Al-Taher” for many years, and we testify to his competence in practicing his profession professionally and transferring him news with seriousness, integrity, credibility and courage, he does not fear in God the blame of the blamer, his only concern is to convey the truth as It is his description of reality as it is, invoking his conscience and his sacred professional duty.

We wish our colleague and friend Abdul Majeed bin Al-Taher, who will be retired after a lifetime of serious work, perseverance and honor. For a profession of trouble, without complaining of fatigue, we wish him all health, happiness and long life, for him and his family kind.

Photo caption: Bin Al-Taher bore the badge of a professional journalist with merit and is preparing to leave the profession after obtaining a bachelor’s degree the retirement