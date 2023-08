Two people, a man and a woman, were injured with burns in the explosion of a LPG cylinder, which occurred just before 3 pm in Spilamberto (Modena), in a kitchen of a house in via Modenese. The Vignola firefighters intervened, put out the flames and rescued together with 118 the two, owner and farm worker, were transported by helicopter to the burn center in Parma. They would not be in very serious condition.

