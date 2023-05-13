LPG from Venezuela reaches Italy and Spain

Caracas. Venezuela’s Minister of Petroleum and Mines, Rafael Tellechea, has announced that his government has approved the Cardon IV gas production station in the Gulf of Venezuela to export liquefied natural gas (LNG). The offshore natural gas project is operated by the joint venture between Spanish multinational energy group Repsol and Italian global oil and gas company Eni.

Cardon IV produces condensates which, according to the contracts, are supplied to Pdvsa’s refineries. In addition, a plant owned by Eni and Repsol is now allowed to export the product to Europe. It has not yet been specified what quantities will be involved, and dates for the start of these exports are not yet known.

Through its Twitter account, Tellechea informed that the signing of the permit took place together with the Venezuelan state oil company Pdvsa and in the presence of representatives from Eni and Repsol respectively.

Gas Energy Latin America’s Venezuela managing partner, Antero Alvarado, said it was a “necessary first step” before both multinationals get involved in other major export projects in the region, according to El Espectador newspaper.

The Venezuelan government expects that the agreement will allow Pdvsa to export liquefied natural gas under the Cardón IV license to other international markets. It will continue the “strategic alliances to expand and strengthen the work of the national oil industry,” said the pro-government news site Últimas Noticias.

According to Bloomberg data, the contract is expected to produce about 14 million cubic meters of natural gas per day in 2023, a 31 percent increase from 2019.

The agreements break the unilateral economic coercive measures that the US government has imposed on Venezuela’s economy, and in particular the country’s oil sector, for years. The US government itself has already allowed the oil company Chevron to resume operations in the heavily sanctioned country.

The swing is related to the huge global shift in energy markets that triggered the positioning of the various camps in the Ukraine war. After Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the USA and the European Union refrained from sourcing any more energy from Russia.