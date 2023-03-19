Home News LRFLG: the arbitrators of the jurisdiction in a physical and technical work session
LRFLG: the arbitrators of the jurisdiction in a physical and technical work session

LRFLG: the arbitrators of the jurisdiction in a physical and technical work session

Before the referee exams last month, those in the Lomé Golfe league had review and refresher sessions. And now after the exams another gathering of league referees for a physical exercise session.

No rest for the referees of the Lomé Golfe regional football league. This Saturday, they were regrouping at the Kégué stadium for physical and technical exercises. Vice-president Mr. Amenti Valentin better explains the purpose of this group ‹‹ We did a review before the exams and we had satisfactory results with many referees admitted. Now we have to bring them together in the field regularly to make them apply what they have learned. We have just done a first capacity building session and corrected small errors. Each time we will bring them together to evolve well. We will organize these sessions regularly ›› explained the first vice-president of the Lomé golfe league before giving his impressions of the session ‹‹ I have a feeling of satisfaction. Because our expectation has been fulfilled. And we don’t imagine seeing that many referees, but we did. It’s already very good. We must continue on this path. In the month of April there will be another session ›› he fell.

One of the instructors of the session, Ms. Agboyi also adds to the words of the vice-president ‹‹This morning’s session is to bring the referees back into shape physically and technically. We are in the middle of the championship and we need high performing referees. So this morning we gave them an appointment to review some key points that they need in the matches ››. She hinted.

