Lu and Russia joined forces to “retaliate”?America’s shocking defeat

UBS’s latest report pointed out that even though the global central bank’s gold purchases reached 1,078 metric tons last year, the highest since 1950, this phenomenon remains strong this year, pushing up gold prices. According to expert analysis, the U.S. decision to freeze Russia’s foreign exchange reserves will have a profound impact on the strategies and actions of central banks around the world. The rise in gold prices also means that the U.S. dollar is quite weak, and there are even signs of de-dollarization.

Business insider reported that the purchase of gold in 2022 will more than double the 450 metric tons in 2021. The current purchase volume in the first quarter of this year is 700 metric tons. Although it is not as good as last year’s data, it is still much higher than the historical average of 500 metric tons.

UBS mentioned in the report that due to rising geopolitical risks, the buying trend of global central banks is expected to continue. UBS analysis pointed out that the freezing of Russian assets by the United States after the Russo-Ukraine war will have a long-term impact on the actions of global central banks. Many countries hope to reduce their dependence on the US dollar and avoid becoming a weakness of Western sanctions.

The main buyers include countries such as India, China, and Russia. They all want to replace the United States as the dominant player in the financial system, or want to avoid the sanctions of Western countries headed by the United States. Gold prices have risen more than 8 percent this year and are forecast to reach $2,100 an ounce by the end of this year and could rise to $2,200 by next March.

UBS mentioned that, in addition to geopolitical risks, the weak dollar, the rising risk of economic recession and the debt ceiling crisis are all reasons why gold prices are difficult to fall back. “Gold has a high negative correlation with the dollar. Next we forecast another wave of dollar weakness over the next six to 12 months.”

