Lu Shengjun: The Heroine of Flood Control and Post-Disaster Reconstruction

Heroine of the New Era: Lu Shengjun Leads Flood Control and Post-Disaster Reconstruction Efforts

In the recent flood control and disaster relief efforts in Neiqiu County, Xingtai, Lu Shengjun, Secretary of the Shiguan Village Branch, has emerged as a true heroine of the new era. Shouldering the responsibility of flood control and post-disaster reconstruction, Lu Shengjun has displayed remarkable determination and courage. Today, we shine a light on this “iron lady” who has become an inspiration for many.

Lu Shengjun has been at the forefront of the flood control and relief efforts. When the reporter arrived at the village, she was seen helping the villagers replant cabbage, demonstrating her commitment to the welfare of the community. As the Secretary of the Party Branch and Director of the Village Committee, she has been proactive in finding ways to reduce losses and increase income for the local residents. She has encouraged the cultivation of cabbages and radishes in small vegetable gardens, providing the villagers with a sustainable source of income.

Shiguan Village, located amidst mountains, was severely impacted by heavy rainfall that began on July 29. The subsequent flooding posed unprecedented challenges for this small mountain village. Despite the adverse conditions, Lu Shengjun, along with other village officials, led a team of six officials from the “two committees” of the village. They tirelessly monitored the water regime, patrolled key areas for flood control, and barely had any sleep. The officials also swiftly relocated and resettled 21 distressed families, ensuring the safety and well-being of the villagers. Thanks to their timely action, no injuries were reported among the over 400 permanent residents of the village.

Villagers have praised Lu Shengjun for her vigilance and dedication. Yan Renzhong, a resident of Shiguan Village, commends her for providing timely rain information to the community, which allowed for swift evacuation. He also highlighted her determination in organizing the villagers to independently produce and save themselves in the aftermath of the flood.

Recognizing the importance of infrastructure, Lu Shengjun swiftly organized the repair of the concrete road, which serves as a lifeline connecting the village with the outside world. Over the span of nine days, Lu Shengjun led a group of young and middle-aged villagers in filling the road with stones, building road shoulders, and repairing the surface. Their collective efforts ensured that the road was finally restored, facilitating the transportation of essential supplies and aid.

Currently, post-disaster reconstruction is the primary focus of the village. Lu Shengjun continues to lead by example, taking charge as both a commander and a combatant. She tirelessly encourages party members, cadres, and villagers to restore production and regain a sense of normalcy in their daily lives. The reconstruction efforts include the rebuilding of the Manshui bridge, the restoration of the drinking water pipeline, repairing the village protection dam, cleaning road silt, and dredging the river.

Lu Shengjun humbly acknowledges that physical labor may not be her strongest suit, but as the village party secretary, she understands the importance of not just directing but also actively participating in the post-disaster reconstruction work. She believes in leading by example and emphasizes the need to push forward with the reconstruction efforts.

Lu Shengjun’s unwavering commitment and dedication have made her an epitome of strength and resilience. Her efforts at the grassroots level in flood control and post-disaster reconstruction serve as an inspiration to many. Lu Shengjun’s leadership and heroism demonstrate the spirit of the new era, where individuals like her, regardless of gender, strive to make a positive change in their communities.