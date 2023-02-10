In February 2023, the mainland state-owned enterprise Changjiang Design Group Co., Ltd. announced the information on the personnel to be recruited. In the public information, the remark information of a recruited personnel was marked as “the daughter of Chen Jing, the director of the party and mass department of the group”. (webpage Screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, February 08, 2023]Recently, the mainland state-owned enterprise Changjiang Design Group Co., Ltd. announced the information on the personnel to be recruited. In the public information, the remark information of a recruited person was marked as “the daughter of Chen Jing, the director of the group’s party and mass department”. This incident sparked heated discussions on the Internet in mainland China.

On February 8, the topics of “state-owned enterprise recruitment announcement list remarked ‘director’s daughter'” and “a state-owned enterprise announcement list caused controversy” were listed on the hot search lists of Baidu and Weibo in mainland China.

This topic refers to the announcement list of Changjiang Design Group’s third batch of personnel to be hired in 2023 released by the mainland state-owned Changjiang Design Group Co., Ltd. Special note “This student is the daughter of Chen Jing, director of the Party and Mass Department of the Group”.

According to information on the official website of Changjiang Design, Changjiang Design Group (formerly the Changjiang Survey, Planning and Design Institute) is a wholly state-owned enterprise funded and established by the Yangtze River Water Conservancy Committee of the Ministry of Water Resources of the Communist Party of China. Changjiang Design Group is mainly engaged in water conservancy and hydropower survey and design. It is one of the top ten “2021 China Top 100 Engineering Consulting Institutions” and one of the “2020 National Top 500 Enterprises for Scientific and Technological Innovation”.

The aforementioned recruitment information that caused hot topics on the Internet was released by the group on October 12 last year. According to the recruitment information, the international company of the group plans to recruit 5 people, and Zhang Xinran is hired by the international company of the group. Zhang Xinran graduated from the University of Nottingham Ningbo, majoring in financial management.

Netizens questioned Zhang Xinran’s education in a message: “The children of the leaders like to go to Nottingham, Ningbo, and the children of our leaders also graduated there.” “There are a lot of 985 and 211 to play with a Nottingham, Ningbo. If you say , There is a related account here, you let me guess, I just look at the school and I guess her.” “Civil servants can’t get in the exam, they will go to the state-owned enterprise for a lower grade. The state-owned enterprise can play tricks. Like the college entrance examination, students are still taking the exam , Some people are looking for the shooter online for answers.”

Another netizen said: “You can go to Nottingham, Ningbo, without the college entrance examination, really.” “The annual tuition fee for an undergraduate degree is 90,000 yuan (10,000 yuan), and the annual tuition fee for a master’s degree is 300,000 to 400,000 yuan (10,000 yuan). Three high-fee + one-year British masters.” “Ningbo Nottingham, three books, finance, one-year master’s degree, understand everything. I can only say…” “UK one-year postgraduate understands everything… “

Another netizen left a message and broke the news: “A well-known large state-owned enterprise, a listed company, the director of the office told me personally that they recruited 1,500 employees worldwide and received more than 40,000 resumes. After multiple rounds of screening and comparison, the remaining 3,000 resumes , No one can be eliminated. Because each of these 3,000 people has a note: the son of a certain leader, the daughter of a major customer, the nephew of the director of the industry supervision department… This is one of the reasons why I don’t want my children to return to work in China One, I have no ability to appear in her note.”

However, some netizens said that it is better to mark it out, “everyone thinks there is a problem and can report it.”

According to public information, the University of Nottingham Ningbo, located in Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, is a Sino-foreign cooperative university with an independent campus and independent legal personality. Approved by the Ministry of Education of the Communist Party of China in 2004, the University of Nottingham Ningbo was formally established and began to recruit university students. On February 23, 2006, Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, attended the inauguration ceremony of the University of Nottingham Ningbo campus.

