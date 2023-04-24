Lualaba: the fire at Mwanga high school plunges the city of Kolwezi into turmoil

A fire broke out at Mwanga high school, one of the major schools in Kolwezi (Lualaba), this Monday, April 24 morning. It plunged the whole city into turmoil, since several students were already in the classrooms. The provincial and educational authorities of Kolwezi, however, ensure that there is no case of death but many injuries.

Several sources inform that the fire was observed on Sunday night on the side of the boarding school of this school, which supervises the girls.

School officials attempted to extinguish it. And against all expectations, this Monday morning, the fire progressed slowly until it reached the classrooms where the students were already.

Panicked, they started jumping from the first floor. Videos circulating on the Internet show the school building on fire, as schoolgirls jump from the building, in all directions.

These images alerted several parents, who quickly went down to this school to inquire. Those who found their children quickly brought them home, thanking the Most High.

The others, tired of looking for theirs, have toured hospitals and even some morgues. A general panic reigned over the city.

Among these children, there are some who inhaled the smoke and who had fainted, others are injured and others are still traumatized.

There are also three teachers who are also injured, brings the director of the educational Province (PROVED) of Lualaba.

In an update made on Monday, the provincial minister of the interior of Lualaba indicates that there were no deaths but many injuries. All are taken care of in the various medical structures of the place.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.