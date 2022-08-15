Home News Luana D’Orazio, the son of the dead worker in the Prato area entrusted to his maternal grandparents
by admin
The 6-year-old son of Luana D’Orazio, the 22-year-old who died in May last year while working at the warper in a company in Montemurlo, was entrusted for 24 months (with the possibility of extension) to his maternal grandparents. Emma Marrazzo and Francesco D’Orazio, with whom he lived in the family home between Prato and Pistoia even before the tragedy. So he decided the juvenile court of Florence.

Death of Luana, the Prato prosecutor asks for three indictments

The decree of the Tuscan judges declares the father of the child, Giuseppe Lerose, “forfeited from parental responsibility for the child”, thus accepting, as regards the custody of the child, the opposition of the maternal grandparents to the petition of the father of the child directly form a civil party in the trial for manslaughter and willful omission of the safety precautions that is being held in recent weeks for the death of the girl (the next hearing is set for 22 September). However, the juvenile court has given “a mandate to the Social Service of the Municipality of Pistoia to schedule and organize protected father-son meetings, in a suitable place”.

Lawn; preliminary hearing; gup; Luana D’orazio

Shortly after the end of the young couple’s relationship, which took place immediately after Alessio’s birth, Luana had obtained the exclusive custody of the child. The court of Florence underlines how in recent years the father of the child, resident in Calabria, has come to Tuscany to visit his son very few times and has contributed to the maintenance of the child with only about 600 euros in six years.

See also  "Now the Piedmont Region calls the Baths": everyone agrees after the no to the bonus

Luana D’Orazio died at work, the insurance offers 1.2 million to compensate, but the family is not there

by Andrea Bulleri

