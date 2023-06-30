Lübeck: Dispute in citizenship over Holy Spirit Hospitals > – News

Status: 06/30/2023 11:40 a.m

Newly elected citizenship, old controversial topic: what happens to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Lübeck? The city is forced to close the home. The public again voted against it.

von Julian Marxen

A constitutive meeting may often seem a bit boring to outsiders: greetings, formalities, elections of specialist committees. That’s how it started on Thursday evening in the meeting room of the Lübeck citizenship. But after the election marathon and the supper break, things got down to business. Above all, the debate about the Holy Spirit Hospital aroused emotions. Because the majority of the citizenry feels fooled. You last asked the administration in February to keep the retirement home. But the city is not moving, so the accusation. Therefore, once again the decision: The town hall should now immediately implement the necessary fire protection measures.

Sharp criticism of the Lübeck head of administration

Reacted calmly to allegations: Lübeck’s mayor Jan Lindenau (SPD).

CDU and Greens attacked the mayor. The tone became gruff. Axel Flasbarth from the Green Party accused SPD Mayor Jan Lindenau of not doing anything to maintain the care facility, of spreading untruths, and even called him a “neglected mayor”. Lindenau himself was deliberately relaxed. The assertion that the administration is inactive is simply wrong. The administration examines everything as required by the citizens – and with “all speed”. However, the submitted fire protection plan must first be approved by an inspector. At the same time, Lindenau emphasized that every member of the citizenship must be aware that renovation and fire protection would probably cost 30 to 40 million euros. And that for a single, relatively small nursing home.

Retirement home as a topic in the mayoral campaign

But the topic is discussed very emotionally in Lübeck: It is about a traditional facility, old residents who may soon be leaving their second home. The rather cool attitude of the mayor, who calculates and refers to regulations, is therefore anything but popular. And other parties know how to use this for themselves, four months before the mayoral election. Yesterday’s citizenship debate showed that the election campaign has begun. But the most important question that has been discussed for months, what will become of the Holy Spirit Hospital and its residents, still remains unanswered.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 06/30/2023 | 08:00 a.m

