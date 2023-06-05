Home » Lübeck wreck: Barrel recovered from 400-year-old Hanseatic ship > – News
Status: 05.06.2023 1:02 p.m

Today, experts got the first parts of a 400-year-old cargo sailing ship out of the Trave near Lübeck. The salvage should take a total of three months and cost almost two million euros.

It is a stroke of luck, some say a sensation: During measurements by the Waterways and Shipping Office, a well-preserved, 400-year-old Hanseatic ship was discovered at the bottom of the Lübecker Trave. Today is the big day for the archaeologists: they use a crane to get the first parts of the wreck out of the water. First, a barrel slowly comes to the surface on a wire rope. Grey-green studded with algae and shells.

170 barrels full of lime are on the ship

Among other things, a special ship with a hydraulic crane is used for the salvage, which is controlled from a working ship. Divers also help. 170 barrels are still on the Travegrund, explains project manager and underwater archaeologist, Felix Rösch. Rum, don’t be in it – but lime: “Lime that has been burned to be used later as mortar.”

Coins and shards of pottery are also suspected to be on Travegrund

Gradually, over the next three months, the other barrels are to be taken out of the water – and of course parts of the ship itself, as well as things that reveal more about the crew, says Rösch: “You can also find coins and the remains of shoes and Cutlery and pottery shards. We are very excited to see what awaits us.” The salvaged finds are first stored in water basins in a hall. It is still unclear whether the conserved parts of the freighter will ever be reassembled and exhibited.

Lübeck’s Mayor Jan Lindenau (SPD) is present at the start of the rescue. It’s an important moment for him, he says: “It makes you a bit proud because it’s an authentic find. I think that keeps the story alive.”

The Hanseatic ship has been lying at the bottom of the Trave since the 17th century Luebeck. Experts assume that the cargo ship ran aground on the way to Lübeck, leaked and sank. It was found by chance during routine measurements by the Waterways and Shipping Authority in July last year in the Lübecker Trave discovered at Stulper Huk. The city spoke of an “archaeological sensational find”.

Archaeologist: Schiff has a direct connection to the Hanseatic city of Lübeck

Archaeologist Felix Rösch had already described the discovery of the 400-year-old Hanseatic cog as a “huge stroke of luck” for the city: “The Hanseatic city of Lübeck is known worldwide for its brick Gothic architecture and for the very well-preserved old town as the queen of the Hanseatic League. But what was missing so far , was still a separate ship.” This is exactly what the find in the Trave is supposed to be. “It’s the first ship that really has a direct connection to Lübeck,” says Rösch. The work should be completed by the end of August.

The scientists involved hope that the salvage will give them new insights into the history of seafaring and trade in the Hanseatic period.

The Lübeck citizenship decided by a large majority that the freighter from the Hanseatic period should be taken out of the water.
Divers in Lübeck found the wood wreck at a depth of around eleven meters – along with 150 barrels on board.
History lies beneath the lawn: archaeologists from Lübeck are digging up a Germanic settlement – and traces of the Romans.
