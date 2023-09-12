Lubumbashi: more than 20 children suffering from heart defects targeted for free surgery

Around twenty children suffering from heart defects are expected at the fourth free pediatric cardiac surgery campaign. This consultation began Monday September 11 at the Diamant medical center in Lubumbashi (Haut-Katanga). They will be operated on on the heart by experts from the United States, assisted by Congolese nursing staff.

This campaign brings together around twenty children from several corners of the country including Kolwezi, Beni, Gemena, Kasumbalesa and Lubumbashi.

Among them, a baby less than a week old.

His mother, sitting next to him, suffers morally at the idea that her baby will undergo heart surgery.

Doctor Norine Karim explains the nature of the illness from which this newborn suffers:

“He has no right ventricle of his heart. Because of this, there is no blood entering the lungs. We’re going to do the surgery to help get the blood into the lungs.”

In the next room is the mother of little Raphael, aged four.

He too will be operated on in the following hours.

Given the delicacy of the procedure, her mother is afraid but she remains optimistic:

“Normally for a parent it’s scary. But with the doctors’ explanations, I am optimistic, in any case.”

There are many children suffering from heart defects across the DRC.

The head of the Diamond Medical Center requests the involvement of the State to save human lives.

To this concern, the provincial minister of health, Joseph Sambi Bulanda, reassures:

“This is the opportunity to ask the national minister of health to take charge of this project and also to finance it since it is the Congolese children who come from Bukavu, Mbuji-Mayi, Kinshasa; to give support to the province, so that we can ultimately support this project on a very large scale and make it sustainable.”

Fifty-one children have already undergone heart surgery in the space of 11 months, thanks to this medical campaign. All are now in good health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

