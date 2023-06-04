Lubumbashi: opening this Sunday of the 3rd National Eucharistic Congress of the DRC

Radio Okapi/Ph. Jean Ngandu”/>

The 3rd National Eucharistic Congress of the Democratic Republic of Congo opens this Sunday, June 4 in Lubumbashi in the province of Haut-Katanga. Bishops and delegations made up of the faithful, priests, consecrated and lay people from the 48 dioceses of the DRC and elsewhere made the trip there for this national event, which will be held until June 11.

This third Eucharistic Congress is placed under the theme: “Eucharist and family”. The opening Mass will be presided over in the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral by Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa, Archbishop of Kisangani and President of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO).

For the Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, Mgr Fulgence Muteba, the holding of this congress in the copper capital will be beneficial for the entire population:

“This congress is going to be something beneficial not only for the Catholic Church but for all Christians and for all the inhabitants of our province. Its impact on peace for the people is obvious. Peace is really a concern for us not only here in Katanga, but also in our country in Africa and in the world”.

For this peace to return, he believes that “we must invoke Christ present in the sacrifice of the cross and in the Eucharist so that he can truly give us peace and so that he can transform us”.

He pleads for the participants and other Congolese to be the true artisans of peace and harmony with nature, with the environment. “So that we can go beyond what confines us in our ethnic circles in our regionalist circles but that we can live this fraternity beyond the borders and I believe that the pontifical legal which will come from Rome is that that he will remind us,” added Bishop Fulgence Muteba.

The last national Eucharistic congress of the DRC was organized in 1980 in Kinshasa.

The Pope appoints a special envoy for the 3rd Congress

To represent him, the Third National Eucharistic Congress of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis has appointed, as special envoy, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, proprefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Scheduled for 2020, this event has been postponed twice, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then following the announced visit of the Pope, which was originally scheduled to take place in July 2021. The First Eucharistic Congress of the DRC was held from August 15 to 17, 1933 in Kisantu, in the province of Kongo-Central.

The second was celebrated at the Center Nganda, in Kinshasa, from June 22 to 29, 1980. It was one of the celebrations marking the closing of the year of the centenary of the second evangelization of the Congo.