Status: 05.03.2023 5:00 p.m

Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM in Lübz (Ludwigslust-Parchim district) on Sunday morning. In addition to the bank branch, adjacent shops were damaged.

According to the police, the ATM was blown up around 3 a.m. on the market in Lübz. The explosion was so violent that shards and frame parts of the shop window flew to the opposite side of the street. Several neighboring shops were damaged by the debris. Katrin Schulz’s business is also affected. Just a week ago she opened her baking and cooking studio across the street. She was called to her shop shortly after 3 a.m.

Destroyed windows and doors: those affected reported

“We were only allowed in once, then we had to go out again, we weren’t allowed to change anything,” the shopkeeper told NDR 1 Radio MV. In addition to three large window panes, her door was also broken. Katrin Schulz doesn’t want to imagine what else could have happened, she continues. Apartments would be located above their shop.

Several shops in Lübz were damaged by the rubble.

According to the police, it is still unclear how much money was stolen. Police officers searched the crime scene for clues. Employees of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief should also check the statics of the building. The police estimate the property damage to the buildings at 75,000 euros.

Police are looking for two perpetrators

Initially, the police assumed three perpetrators. She is now looking for two people. According to the information, the perpetrators fled in a dark-colored vehicle. According to officials, it could be a BMW station wagon. The manhunt is on. Anyone who has observed something can contact the police in Plau on 038735/8370, in any other police station or at the online watch report.

Five years ago, on March 5, 2018, an ATM was blown up in the same branch. At that time, two of the three perpetrators were caught a day later.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 05.03.2023 | 08:00 a.m

