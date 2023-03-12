– A man “of ingenuity and pilgrim spirit”. With these words the painter and poet Giovanni Santi exalted the eccentric character, the lively intellect, the power of imagination and the visual invention of the Cortonese Luca d’Egidio di Ventura, alias Luca Signorelli.500 years after the death of the master who embellished his time with roundels, holy families and Madonnas, depositing his touch in various masterpieces, from the scenes of the Sistine Chapel to the extraordinary cycle of frescoes in the Chapel of San Brizio, in the Cathedral of Orvieto, the Giorgio Vasari’s words about the painter, one of the greatest interpreters of Renaissance painting, act as a score for a year of great celebrations.Signorelli is once again a protagonist in his hometown with a series of thematic itineraries and with a refined exhibition that traces his pictorial parable.

Luca Signorelli, Virgin and Child, about 1492-96, oil on panel, Montepulciano, Church of Santa Lucia

“Luca is that person, who with the foundation of drawing, and of the nudes in particular, and with the grace of the invention and arrangement of the stories, opened the way to the ultimate perfection of the art for most of the craftsmen” wrote the biographer from Arezzo about the painter destined to become a beacon for the greatest of the Renaissance. Yet the fame of this figure described by Vasari as a “brilliant, pleasant, outgoing man, full of friends and a lover of well-dressed and comfortable life”, fundamental in tracing the path that would be followed by Raphael and Michelangelo, was later obscured .

The Museum of the Etruscan Academy and of the City of Cortona is dedicating the exhibition to Piero della Francesca’s pupil who succeeded in overcoming the master’s lesson by assimilating it and reworking it into something new. Signorelli 500. Maestro Luca da Cortona, painter of light and poetry. From 23 June to 8 October the itinerary curated by Tom Henry, promoted by the Municipality of Cortona and the Etruscan Academy of Cortona, under the aegis of the National Committee for the celebrations set up by the MIC, will focus on the artist’s pictorial production, with the aim of retracing his career, exalting the strength of his colourism, the scope and originality of his inventions, the narrative power of the works and the ability to go beyond his contemporaries.



Luca Signorelli, Virgin and Child surrounded by Saints (Tondo Signorelli), 1510-1515, Tempera on wood, Cortona, MAEC – Museum of the Etruscan Academy and of the city of Cortona

In his native Cortona – the city to which Signorelli was always linked, also assuming public offices despite travel and repeated distances – after seventy years some thirty works by the artist from prestigious Italian and foreign museums will be brought together, including important loans from collections private and overseas. The masterpieces that will reach the Tuscan center from the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, the Capodimonte National Museum in Naples, the Fondation Jacquemart-André in Paris will dialogue with loans from the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, representative of each decade of Signorelli’s activity.

The exhibition will also present one of the very first works still under the influence and mastery of Piero della Francesca, from a private collection in New York.



Luca Signorelli, Communion of the Apostles, 1512, Oil on panel, Cortona, Diocesan Museum

The awaited appointment will also be an occasion to definitively celebrate and consecrate Luca da Cortona among the great artists of the time, also in light of the studies of recent years. In fact, there are several innovations presented to the public, such as the recomposition of the extraordinary Matelica shovel, built in 1504-1505 for the church of Sant’Agostino in Matelica, dismembered and dispersed around the world in the mid-eighteenth century. Visitors will then appreciate two precious panels with the Birth e The Miracle of St. Nicholas (1508 – 1510 c.), for the first time returning to Italy from the United States, and again the reunification, never successful in modern times, of the central panel of the Polyptych of the church of Santa Lucia in Montepulciano – depicting the Madonna and Child Enthroned – with the relative predella, composed of three panels on loan from the Uffizi in Florence, and in which Signorelli shows all his narrative vein.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a dense program of events – including conferences, lectures, concerts – linked to Signorelli and the historical and cultural context in which he lived and worked, in a central Italy enlivened by the ferment of the transition between the 15th and 16th centuries.

Read also:

• Signorelli 500. Luca da Cortona master of light and poetry