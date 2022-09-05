Home News Luca Trapanese, the single dad invites Giorgia Meloni: “Come to me and Alba to talk about adoptions”
Luca Trapanese, the single dad invites Giorgia Meloni: "Come to me and Alba to talk about adoptions"

Luca Trapanese, the single dad invites Giorgia Meloni: “Come to me and Alba to talk about adoptions”

Luca Trapanesethe single dad who on social media has been talking about his life as a parent of Alba for five years, a child with Down syndrome to whom thirty couples had refused adoption, invited Giorgia Meloni to go to his house to talk about adoptions. She wrote her a letter on Facebook. “I’d like to be at a table with you and chat a little about adoption, a topic that we both consider crucial from different points of view and, if you like, it could be the table in our house, mine and Alba’s”.

