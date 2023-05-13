Home » Lucas Dangond shared unpublished images of his wedding “in secret”
Lucas Dangond shared unpublished images of his wedding "in secret"

Lucas Dangond shared unpublished images of his wedding "in secret"

Through his social networks, the accordion player Lucas Dangond He shared with his followers what would be new images of his wedding. For the first time, the typist used his personal Instagram account to publicly announce one of the most important moments of his life.

“With your back to the world, but facing God. I love you my wife from heaven”, Dangond wrote in the post on his Instagram. In this new photograph, Lucas Dangond can be seen with his wife, Amparo Macías, sitting in front of the sea and receiving the blessingaccompanied by their family and close friends.

It should be remembered that the private ceremony It was held on April 3 and people very close to the married attended.

Present at said private party were Elder Dayán, his running mate; Wilfran Castillo and Chiche Maestre. Although it is true that at first the relationship was ‘mysterious’Today their social networks are full of photos together, visiting the towns of Cesar and doing activities as a couple.

