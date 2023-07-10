Lucas Gnecco Cerchar, the governor

Lucas Gnecco (LG) started in politics in the department thanks to his courage, his family and friends relationships in the region; to have financial resources. His passage through Congress and his arrival at the governorship was supported by traditional political dynasties, eager to ally themselves with his electoral power. The Liberal Party endorsed his aspiration in the first election of governors, manifested through Alfonso López Michelsen, the first governor of Cesar.

Talking about Lucas is talking about two men. The executor of the works that the people valued and applauded. But at the same time it is talking about a way of doing politics that is closer to compadrazgo, more easygoing than statesman.

He considered that the good ruler was the one who did physical works and he left that premise to his successors, who were nourished by the fascination that the things that are seen have in the voters. Her policy was not one of ideas, nor of national or regional leadership, nor of leading causes, it was not coordinating the public and private sectors and working with academia to promote strategic or productive projects that generate jobs and income. It was not insisting on a department of highly educated people. Nor was she planning to lead campaigns, now popular, against corruption. Attributes that today are required of modern leaders.

In his two terms, he had a clear and combative political opposition and attention from the control agencies on his government team, a level of monitoring that was extinguished in the last governments of members of his family hegemony. Once out of government, the action of the prosecutors did not leave him alone, with strength and resignation he faced the decisions that many years after his administration, surprisingly, at the mistime of our justice, were news. Not a few said, rightly, that Lucas was blamed for forgotten events that occurred more than twenty years ago.

His governing, as we reiterate, was walkable and visible: iron, cement, concrete and material; the good tasks. He never boasted of intellectual gifts, a fact that did not lower him before anyone, he cared for people, he had great natural intelligence. He took advice from experts, from engineering or politics, and never claimed to know more than they did.

That archetype of values, that philosophy of hard and material government, of works are love, of doing things, even though the overtones of waste and administrative opacity are censored, has dominated and oriented the departmental government, which, in general, has been exercised, during the last 30 years by relatives or allies, of the Political House that he erected. Model that will once again be evaluated in the October voting. EL PILÓN, who valued his achievements, the recognition of the citizenry, and recorded, as he should have done, his falls as a public figure, makes, by lamenting and extending condolences for his death, his tribute to Lucas Gnecco, twice governor of Cesar, important political leader who marked the recent history of Cesar and its inhabitants

