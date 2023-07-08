Lucas Gnecco, former governor of Cesar, passed away

A few minutes ago, the death of the former governor of Cesar, Lucas Segundo Gnecco Cerchiaro, 81, was announced in a clinic in Medellín, where he was recovering from some health problems.

The information was confirmed by the Government of Cesar, through the official Twitter account, in which they announced the news with the following message: “Today the cycle of a loved one by all in Cesar closes. God have in his Holy Glory the former Governor Lucas Gnecco Cerchiaro, remembered as one of the best governors in his two terms of government ”.

The former governor was hospitalized in a Valledupar clinic, but due to his health complications, he was transferred to Medellín, where he died this Friday afternoon.

Lucas Gnecco was governor of Cesar in the periods 1992-1995 and 1998-2000. He is the brother of Cesar’s First Manager, Cielo Gnecco, and father of congressman José Alfredo Gnecco.

He was a councilor for the municipality of La Paz (Cesar), deputy and representative to the Chamber for the department of Cesar. He was the creator of the Popular Liberal Organized Group.

News in development…

