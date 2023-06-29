Home » Lucas González, new coach of América de Cali
Lucas González, new coach of América de Cali

In August 2019, González joined CF Igualada of Spain as a physical trainer and assistant. In February 2021, he returned to his country of origin after being appointed coach of the minor divisions of Atlético Nacional.

On August 5, 2022 González left Atlético Nacional, and was announced as Harold Rivera Roa’s assistant at Independiente Santa Fe on December 23. However, seven days later he was named coach of Águilas Doradas Rionegro in the highest category of Colombian soccer, replacing Leonel Álvarez.

In his first experience as a coach in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, he has an outstanding campaign, finishing in first position in the all-against-all, although in the final homer he would be eliminated and without a chance of playing in the final. On June 26, his separation from the Rionegro, Antioquia club became official.

Lucas González will have the challenge of putting together a team that will allow América de Cali to play a final in Colombian professional soccer again. Also, he will have the opportunity to qualify the team for the Copa Libertadores de América, either by reclassification, by the League or by the Betplay Cup.

