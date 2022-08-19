

Illustration by Andrea Ventura

“I know a nice place on the Lungotevere where we can go, the last friend I married brought me. After having contested the bourgeois institutions, these sixty-eight people marry late in life and with great enthusiasm ”. Having lunch with Luciana Castellina can mean talking about cinema, about a club full of young people where she has just been, about Slow food with which she has always collaborated in various forms, about today’s politics or the history of the left. Ninety-two years old, a crutch “that sometimes makes me difficult to walk”, young leader of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) after World War II, journalist, expelled from the party with the Manifesto group in 1969, deputy for the Proletarian Unity Party (Pdup ), MEP. “I just miss the condominium manager,” she jokes. Another thing that this lady who as a child went to school with Anna Maria Mussolini, the fifth daughter of the fascist dictator, does well is to keep different worlds and characters together.

In 2002, for example, he participated in the NoWar TV project, a satellite channel that imagined responding to the rhetoric of the war on terror launched by US President George W. Bush first against Afghanistan and then against Iraq. “With two boys from Forte Prenestino, a social center in Rome, we decided to interview the former president of the republic Oscar Luigi Scalfaro on the pacifist nature of the Italian constitution. The boys showed up in the Senate without a tie and the clerks found a couple. When the president’s daughter, Marianna, opened the study door and greeted us warmly, they seemed intimidated. But after a few minutes they were there to chat amiably with what had been one of the most conservative exponents of the Christian Democrats (DC) ”.

The years of Castellina’s militancy are marked by two historical passages, for the left and for her: the expulsion from the PCI of the group that had founded the Manifesto in 1969 and the end of the PCI itself in 1991.

“Few remember it, but between 1989, when the process that would have led to the dissolution of the PCI began, and the birth of the two parties that split the legacy in 1991 (the Democratic Party of the Left and the Communist Refoundation) about 400 thousand subscribers. You can’t say ‘we got it all wrong’ and think that people don’t want to commit. In Rimini, where the last PCI congress was held, it was raining and after the vote we did not know where to go. After something like this, do you go to dinner? “.

In 1969, on the other hand, there was the enthusiasm of a political group convinced of its own reasons and a Communist Party caught off guard by the 1968 movement. It was convinced that deviations had to be responded to with discipline. “It was a bad page in the history of the PCI. My Manifesto comrades and I were accused of ‘fractionism’ and expelled. The railway workers enrolled in the PCI did not unload the Manifesto from the trains, which thus did not reach the newsstands. It was not an order, it was anger against traitors ”.

To make it clear what the climate was, Castellina recounts an episode from 1970. It was the “black September”, during which the Jordanian army unleashed an offensive against the Palestinian guerrillas. Castellina flew to Beirut to follow the crisis for the Manifesto. In those days the Egyptian president Nasser died, engaged in mediation between the parties. “I went to Cairo and took a room in a hotel with my friend Miriam Mafai, who was there for the Vie Nuove magazine”. Mafai was then already the partner of Gian Carlo Pajetta, a former partisan and important leader of the PCI. He called to announce her arrival for her funeral. “Terror of Miriam! She couldn’t be found in the room with a dissident. And so here I am like a lover on the run, in a hotel with my shoes in hand looking for a place to sleep. Pajetta avoided me, didn’t say hello, turned away ”. They started talking to each other again in 1974 for an interview, during the French electoral campaign in which for the first time the French Communist Party (PCF) and the Socialist Party (PS) of François Mitterrand ran together as Union de gauche.

In 1974 the Manifesto group joined the PDUP, founding the Party of Proletarian Unity for Communism, which would rejoin the PCI in 1984. In the meantime, Enrico Berlinguer, who had become party secretary in 1972, had put aside the historical compromise with the DC and resumed the theme of the alternative on the left. And there had been the defeat of the Fiat workers after a 35-day strike, which ended with an anti-union demonstration of company employees and executives, the march of forty thousand.