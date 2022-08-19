“I know a nice place on the Lungotevere where we can go, the last friend I married brought me. After having contested the bourgeois institutions, these sixty-eight people marry late in life and with great enthusiasm ”. Having lunch with Luciana Castellina can mean talking about cinema, about a club full of young people where she has just been, about Slow food with which she has always collaborated in various forms, about today’s politics or the history of the left. Ninety-two years old, a crutch “that sometimes makes me difficult to walk”, young leader of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) after World War II, journalist, expelled from the party with the Manifesto group in 1969, deputy for the Proletarian Unity Party (Pdup ), MEP. “I just miss the condominium manager,” she jokes. Another thing that this lady who as a child went to school with Anna Maria Mussolini, the fifth daughter of the fascist dictator, does well is to keep different worlds and characters together.
In 2002, for example, he participated in the NoWar TV project, a satellite channel that imagined responding to the rhetoric of the war on terror launched by US President George W. Bush first against Afghanistan and then against Iraq. “With two boys from Forte Prenestino, a social center in Rome, we decided to interview the former president of the republic Oscar Luigi Scalfaro on the pacifist nature of the Italian constitution. The boys showed up in the Senate without a tie and the clerks found a couple. When the president’s daughter, Marianna, opened the study door and greeted us warmly, they seemed intimidated. But after a few minutes they were there to chat amiably with what had been one of the most conservative exponents of the Christian Democrats (DC) ”.
The years of Castellina’s militancy are marked by two historical passages, for the left and for her: the expulsion from the PCI of the group that had founded the Manifesto in 1969 and the end of the PCI itself in 1991.
“Few remember it, but between 1989, when the process that would have led to the dissolution of the PCI began, and the birth of the two parties that split the legacy in 1991 (the Democratic Party of the Left and the Communist Refoundation) about 400 thousand subscribers. You can’t say ‘we got it all wrong’ and think that people don’t want to commit. In Rimini, where the last PCI congress was held, it was raining and after the vote we did not know where to go. After something like this, do you go to dinner? “.
In 1969, on the other hand, there was the enthusiasm of a political group convinced of its own reasons and a Communist Party caught off guard by the 1968 movement. It was convinced that deviations had to be responded to with discipline. “It was a bad page in the history of the PCI. My Manifesto comrades and I were accused of ‘fractionism’ and expelled. The railway workers enrolled in the PCI did not unload the Manifesto from the trains, which thus did not reach the newsstands. It was not an order, it was anger against traitors ”.
To make it clear what the climate was, Castellina recounts an episode from 1970. It was the “black September”, during which the Jordanian army unleashed an offensive against the Palestinian guerrillas. Castellina flew to Beirut to follow the crisis for the Manifesto. In those days the Egyptian president Nasser died, engaged in mediation between the parties. “I went to Cairo and took a room in a hotel with my friend Miriam Mafai, who was there for the Vie Nuove magazine”. Mafai was then already the partner of Gian Carlo Pajetta, a former partisan and important leader of the PCI. He called to announce her arrival for her funeral. “Terror of Miriam! She couldn’t be found in the room with a dissident. And so here I am like a lover on the run, in a hotel with my shoes in hand looking for a place to sleep. Pajetta avoided me, didn’t say hello, turned away ”. They started talking to each other again in 1974 for an interview, during the French electoral campaign in which for the first time the French Communist Party (PCF) and the Socialist Party (PS) of François Mitterrand ran together as Union de gauche.
In 1974 the Manifesto group joined the PDUP, founding the Party of Proletarian Unity for Communism, which would rejoin the PCI in 1984. In the meantime, Enrico Berlinguer, who had become party secretary in 1972, had put aside the historical compromise with the DC and resumed the theme of the alternative on the left. And there had been the defeat of the Fiat workers after a 35-day strike, which ended with an anti-union demonstration of company employees and executives, the march of forty thousand.
With the birth of Forza Italia in 1993 and the victory of Silvio Berlusconi, Castellina saw the success of the model of the container party, the centrality of communication, the leaders alone in command who speak directly to what they indiscriminately call the people.
“Today I meet many young people and what I would call the generation of Genoa 2001, with defects and quality. They know the conflicts, the individual struggles, but not the effort of building a political force. Each seems to be self-sufficient ”. And perhaps for this reason the left seems condemned to an eternal game of the goose in which each roll of the dice leads to the skeleton square, the one that refers to the start. This has not always been the case and the reason, according to Castellina, concerns the ability of the left to stay in society.
“In this year in which the centenary of the founding of the PCI is celebrated, I have often quoted an anecdote involving Jean-Paul Sartre. The French intellectual was very curious about Italy, he had exchanges with the Casa della Cultura in Milan and was in disagreement with the PCF but did not want to go against it. And when he wanted to bring back the dirty hands, a play contested by the party, he decided that the right place was Italy. Sartre consulted with Rossana Rossanda, then in charge of the cultural policy of the PCI. It is an episode that explains well the difference between that party and the other communists. The PCI was no stranger but resembled Italian society, a part of it, of course. He was not frightened by a theater show that did not respect ‘the line’ because it was in society, it was not a parallel organization of militants ”.
The winter sun has set and an icy air rises from the Tiber. We order the coffees. “One last memory that has nothing to do with Sartre,” she adds. “The battles for water, the fountains, in the Roman district of Primavalle: unemployed, unskilled workers, protesting thieves felt part of a community, not starving, excluded and angry. This is no longer there today and I believe that in order to be strong again, the left must realize that the work is long and tiring. Good communication is not enough “.
