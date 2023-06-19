AGENDA OF THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR THE ARTS (COLÓN THEATER) IN JUNE AND JULY “Lúcido Delirio”: The bet that fuses theater, dance and puppets Yanis.Florian June 19, 2023 – 3:00 PM

A FUSION between lucidity and mental exaltation, between sanity and overflowing passion. This will be the Lúcido Delirio strip that during June and July presents the Delia Zapata Olivella National Center for the Arts with three works, two conversations and one intervention, which evoke the diverse, the apparently contradictory.

It will be a strip that mixes multiple scenic languages: theater, performance, improvisation, dance, music and puppets, through which it invites the viewer to immerse themselves in a world of artistic expressions that challenge established norms, to explore the duality of identity as individuals and as part of a community, and generate reflections on the complexity of the human experience.

lucid delirium brings two international works: “Puto y mexicano” and “Un Poyo Rojo”, from Mexico and Argentina, respectively, two talks with each of the directors; a Colombian play for children: Zorro and a musical intervention on the street composed and performed by a Bogotá artist.

Title: Lucid Delirium is an oxymoron, a figure of speech that combines words with opposite meanings to create a striking and surprising expression, which in this case suggests a fusion of clarity and mental exaltation and refers to the complexity and diversity of the human experience. .

His programming reflects the idea that deep understanding and creativity can emerge from the most intimate exploration and intersection of seemingly contradictory elements, as we humans are in all our splendor.

From Mexico

“Puto y mexicano”, directed by Saeed Pezeshki from Mexico, is the second in a cycle of landscapes inspired by the text by Bernard Marie Koltès “At night just before the woods” that intersects with the biography of Francisco Arrieta, one of the authors of the work in which the tone and atmosphere of the work are the main elements that Saeed puts on stage, representing what the text evokes in him.

A biographical story appears that investigates those places of the human being that morally or socially have been seen as dark places, of the forbidden, of what is wrong; of sensations that “you cannot have” or that “are not correct” and all the imaginary that builds the landscapes of desire, of the erotic; of the contact that in this work evokes the sensual, not the sexual. All this housed in the memory of Francisco, as a central character, but in reality it is a pretext to open a conversation about one’s own darkness, to understand that perhaps they do not have a negative place in life experience.

In the words of the director of the work, “these are not things that only happen at this time, but it is precisely part of exploring and opening drawers of a more collective memory, not only ours, and that takes place with all the elements that play in that point of light and shadow.”

This play will be accompanied by the Youth Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra and Youth Philharmonic Choir and its performances are on July 1, at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm, and on July 2, at 5:00 p.m

Argentine proposal

While “Un Poyo Rojo”, by Hermes Gaido (Argentina), presents the story of two men and a live radio station who confront and challenge each other. An interesting cross between dance and sport. The physical theater work mixes theater, dance and acrobatics. It was born in 2008 on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in a cultural center where it was initially thought of as a contemporary dance work, but it began to take shape to finally involve acting as the central axis.

“Poyo Rojo” is a work that has more than 15 years of history, performing all over the world. It has several moments in which there is freedom of interpretation: “there is improvisation within a game with a radio that we tune in live, which allows us to give different textures and colors to the scenes and makes each performance different,” says Luciano Rosso, interpreter.

Starting from body language, the work explores the limits of contemporary language, regarding movement and its subsequent interpretations. A provocation, an invitation to laugh at themselves, and at the same time, to recognize our totality. “Un poyo rojo” mixes acrobatics and comedy: Naif, kitch, poncif, or any other interpretation that may arise. An impressive range of physical and spiritual possibilities in the human being.

For children

In this strip, “Zorro” is presented, from the Toy Theater, directed by Milena Forero. It is about of a moving narrative that delves into the concepts of personal and cultural identity, through a play and puppets for children. It invites a deep reflection on the duality of identity, both personal and collective, and the challenge of finding our own space in the world.

The play tells the story of Zorro, the protagonist, who was adopted and raised by a human family from his childhood, leading him to believe that he was human. However, after being driven from his home by jealous family pets, he is forced into the woods. During his journey, he runs into a wild fox who rejects him because of his peculiarly human scent. This encounter provokes a deep introspection in Zorro: should he choose to be human or fox? What happens if he is unable to decide?

“Zorro” raises crucial questions about what it means to be unique on an individual level, as well as the relevance of cultural identity that allows distinguishing a person as part of a collective.

The proposal is focused on theater and puppets and will be presented on July 1 at 5:00 p.m., and on July 2, at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

conversations

Likewise, a meeting space will be opened with the protagonists of the work “Poyo Rojo”: Alfonso Barón and Luciano Rosso, with whom they will talk about the creative process, circulation and creation of this work.

It will investigate how “Poyo Rojo” has transcended time and space with its 15 years of existence and its more than 1,000 functions around the world. This dialogue will take place on Sunday, June 25, at 6:00 p.m. in the Delia Zapata room.

While the interactive talk “Puto y mexicano” its director Saeed Pezeshki will talk about the mechanisms of construction, reconstruction and biographical construction that the work elaborates and that will allow attendees to read the reason for the decisions of the staging: how Do you get to the stage materials and the language that the staging poses? The conversation will be on Sunday, July 2, at 2:00 p.m.

