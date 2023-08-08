Luck of a horizontal nation – breaking latest news

By: Sandra Beatriz Ludena

To be good citizens it is necessary to have a civic vision, to understand what society is. This is why I come with this new proposal, “Luck of a horizontal nation”, which aims to show how the social fabric within the nation’s imaginary is also a social reality. Let’s see what I’m trying to explain.

Since historical times and more clearly, in the Republican era, the family, marriage and social traditions are fundamental institutions of the nation. To better understand such institutions, and the hypothesis of “Horizontal Luck of Nation”, it must be said that the family is a symbol and metaphor of the nation.

The family, family relationships and the traditions that form it, are part of an allegory of the nation that is trying to be founded. “As a basic social nucleus”, with a strongly homogenizing meaning, the family in a metonymic (and sometimes metaphorical) relationship with the homeland.

For this reason, in the fundamental rhetoric there is talk of a national brotherhood, in which citizens are “sons of the homeland”, they are also “brothers” among themselves.

The representation of the great family was suggested by Anderson, who affirms that as an imagined community “the nation is conceived as a deep, horizontal camaraderie” (Anderson 1991), with an ideal of fraternity of people who, although they are not brothers of blood, they form ties similar to those of blood kinship.

That has been the conception of patriotism that makes the family the allegory of the nation, thus there is an extended family, as a unifying symbol in this representation. The idealized perception of the nation as a mother is already expressed by the post-independence poets who dedicated loving odes to the “mother country.”

But, in these times, the brothers who share a single flag, live cannibalism, agitated by the internal social and economic crisis. So, we ask ourselves: will we have the destiny of Cainites?

From what has been said, although the nation is no longer that Motherland, for which one can give one’s life, the precepts of the “Father’s Law” are the primary authority. For this reason, although the figure of “patriotic brothers” is burnt out, brotherhood must be rescued, which encourages less rivalry, hatred, envy, and seeks that ideal of fraternity of people.

We live in a time of intense violence in the streets of this country, and although we Ecuadorians have mutated towards beings that are more and more distant, what can save us is precisely the sense of brotherhood. I reiterate “deep and horizontal camaraderie”, and this occurs when we recognize ourselves as children of a single Supreme Father, and we live in the “Law of the Father”, with brotherhood and promoting the destiny of a horizontal nation.

