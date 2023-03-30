According to the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, four officials, including DSP Iqbal Mohmand, were killed in an attack by extremists on Saddar police station between Wednesday and Thursday night and later in an explosion near the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). While six officials were also injured in both the incidents.

toKi Marwat Police Spokesperson Shahid Hameed told Independent Urdu that at around 1 o’clock last night, extremists attacked Thana Sadar with heavy weapons to which the police responded.

According to Shahid Hameed, after the attack on the police station, DSP Iqbal Mohmand left with his entourage. On the way, the police vehicle was blown up by an IED near Peerwala Mor, as a result of which DSP Iqbal Mohmand and Three officials Constable Waqar, Constable Ali Marjan and Constable Karamatullah lost their lives while the DSP driver was injured.

Shahid Hameed said that four officers were injured in the attack on the police station, who were shifted to a nearby hospital, while as a result of the explosion on the vehicle, four officers, including the DSP, lost their lives and one was injured.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Police personnel killed in attack by militants in Lakki Marwat. DSP Iqbal Mohmand (top right), Constable Waqar (top left), Constable Ali Marjan (bottom right) and Constable Karamatullah (bottom left). (Courtesy of Lucky Marwat Police)

Lucky Marwat has been under continuous attacks by militants for the past few months and due to the presence of militants, a joint targeted operation was conducted by the police and Pakistan Army in some areas of Lucky Marwat last month.

In February this year also, 12 militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed as a result of a joint operation by the security forces in Lakki Marwat.

Extremism in Lucky Marwat

The southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been affected by extremism since the beginning, with the most affected districts being North and South Waziristan, but these districts, including Lakki Marwat and Bannu, have also been hotbeds of extremist groups in the past.

According to the non-governmental organization Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIFS), which monitors security issues, there has been a 27 percent increase in militant attacks in 2022 compared to 2021.

According to PIFS, out of a total of 262 attacks across the country in 2022, 169 attacks were carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Waziristan was the most affected district with 30 attacks.

Heart saddened by the martyrdom of 4 policemen including DSP as a result of militant attack in Lucky Marwat. The sacrifices of our police officers/men in the war against terrorism are unforgettable. May Allah grant the martyrs a place in His mercy and speedy recovery to the injured. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 30, 2023

The second most attacks were in North Waziristan 12, Lakki Marwat 13, Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber 14 while 77 percent of the attacks targeted the security forces.

According to PIFS, 419 people were killed and 734 injured in the attacks across the country. The fatality rate is 25 percent higher in 2022 than in 2021.

The biggest attack in Lucky Marwat in 2010 is still fresh in people’s minds, when a volleyball ground in Lucky Marwat exploded, killing more than 140 people.

The settlement in which this incident took place is now called ‘Widows’ Settlement’ as almost all the men in the houses of the village died.

Journalist Rafatullah Orkazai, who has been reporting on issues related to extremism for the past 15 years, told Independent Urdu that the focus of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has always been the southern districts and hundreds of extremist activities have been carried out in these districts.

An extremist group of Maulvi Tipu Gill is very active in Lakki Marwat. Rifatullah said that one of the reasons for the militant activities in Lakki Marwat is the group’s affiliation with the TTP last year.

He said: ‘Tipu Gill had three extremist groups and all three have joined the TTP. Another group is the Akhtar Gul Mehsud group, which has joined the TTP.

Rifatullah Orkazai added: “All the attacks that have taken place in Lakki Marwat since 2021 have been carried out by groups that have aligned themselves with the TTP.”

He further informed that ‘Akhtar Khalil militant group is also present in Lakki Marwat, which is considered to be close to Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of Waziristan and there have been two incidents in recent days in which security personnel were beheaded. And it is blamed on Akhtar Khalil group.

According to Rafatullah: ‘Akhtar Khalil group was also merged with TTP at one time, but when some people of Hafiz Gul Bahadur including Aleem Khan group merged with TTP, Akhtar Khalil group t left TP and these were their differences.’

Rafatullah Orkazai said that ‘an operation was conducted in November last year and the extremism decreased, but now after the negotiations with the TTP government failed, the extremism has increased again.’

According to local journalist Zubair Marwat, lack of education in the area is also a reason for extremism because according to him, most of the people involved in extremist groups are local.

He said: ‘When the opportunities for education are less, the youth turn to these kinds of radical activities.’