Lufthansa Annual General Meeting online again

The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Lufthansa AG will again be held online this Tuesday (12 noon). The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of the MDax Group meet in Munich, while the shareholders can only follow the event on the Internet.

Frankfurt/Munich – As in the three previous years, it will be proposed to shareholders for 2022 not to pay a dividend. After overcoming the Corona crisis, the company reported a profit of 791 million euros. However, the decisive factor for a dividend payment is the individual financial statement according to the German Commercial Code, which was determined to be a loss of 2.7 billion euros, mainly because of pension burdens that had to be assessed differently. A dividend is only to be paid again for the current financial year.

In his previously published speech, CEO Carsten Spohr explained the strategy adopted and continued to promote the intended entry into the Italian state airline Ita. Also on the agenda are a changed remuneration system and an authorization for the Management Board to hold future general meetings virtually.

At the head of the supervisory board, the previous chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley is standing for re-election. In addition, with the manager Karl Gernandt, a confidant of the largest single shareholder Klaus-Michael Kühne is to move into the control committee. dpa