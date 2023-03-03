Home News Lufthansa: Profits in the billions again in day-to-day business
Lufthansa: Profits in the billions again in day-to-day business

Lufthansa: Profits in the billions again in day-to-day business
A Lufthansa passenger plane taxis to its starting position at Frankfurt Airport. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Lufthansa has almost left the Corona crisis behind. In 2022, ticket sales and revenues from day-to-day business increased.

Frankfurt/Main – After two years of losses in the Corona crisis, Lufthansa again made billions in day-to-day business in 2022. Thanks to the recovery in ticket demand and record results in freight and maintenance, the operating profit adjusted for special items (adjusted EBIT) reached a good 1.5 billion euros, as the MDax-listed group announced on Friday in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa thus met its forecast, which had been raised three times over the course of the year, and fulfilled the expectations of analysts. In the current year, CEO Carsten Spohr wants to increase adjusted operating profit “significantly”. Analysts recently assumed around 1.65 billion euros.

In the past year, the airlines of the group transported a total of around 102 million passengers, more than twice as many as in the second Corona year 2021. Nevertheless, the passenger airlines remained operationally in the red at 300 million euros, as profits in the second half of the year were unable to make up for the losses from the first half of the year, which was shaped by the pandemic. Sales jumped group-wide by 95 percent to almost 32.8 billion euros. The bottom line was a surplus of 791 million euros after a loss of almost 2.2 billion in the previous year. dpa

