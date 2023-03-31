In the course of the corona pandemic, the Deutsche Lufthansa share had to take a beating, in the previously established downward trend it went down a bit again, only in the area of ​​5.00 euros did a volatile stabilization with a cap around 9.00 euros succeed . At the end of last year, investors became more confident again, the share price began to rise dynamically and peaked at EUR 11.16 at the beginning of this month. But even before that, a smaller consolidation had set in, if you ignore the small outlier from the beginning of March. Dynamic price increases have been recorded again for two days, which means that the medium-term target zone comes into focus due to the breakout above the level of EUR 9.00.

Stock back in double digits

