Home News Lufthansa: Shareholders take action again! page 1
News

Lufthansa: Shareholders take action again! page 1

by admin
Lufthansa: Shareholders take action again! page 1

In the course of the corona pandemic, the Deutsche Lufthansa share had to take a beating, in the previously established downward trend it went down a bit again, only in the area of ​​5.00 euros did a volatile stabilization with a cap around 9.00 euros succeed . At the end of last year, investors became more confident again, the share price began to rise dynamically and peaked at EUR 11.16 at the beginning of this month. But even before that, a smaller consolidation had set in, if you ignore the small outlier from the beginning of March. Dynamic price increases have been recorded again for two days, which means that the medium-term target zone comes into focus due to the breakout above the level of EUR 9.00.

Stock back in double digits

See also  Can washing the nose really prevent the new crown and relieve symptoms?the answer is yes

You may also like

Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Journalist on Spying...

Baby zebra was born at the Cali Zoo

ROUNDUP: Security workers at London Heathrow Airport go...

“The economy is the main problem with no...

The merchants say enough! – The newspaper

More interlocking between the state and private sectors:...

Armed Forces find abandoned firearm in La Unión

WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones...

Accident on Reutlinger Strasse

Panama “buries” the case of an 8-year-old girl...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy