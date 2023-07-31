The Lufthansa Group demands damages after the airport blockades by the “last generation”. The intention was to assert claims for all airlines in the group, said a spokeswoman for the group in Frankfurt.

It is about dozens of flights that were canceled on July 13 this year due to blockades in Düsseldorf and Hamburg, as well as a climate protest on November 24, 2022 at Berlin’s capital airport. With their protest, the activists wanted to draw attention to the negative effects of air traffic on the climate.

The claims could be in the millions

Lufthansa initially did not comment on the amount of damage, but it should be in the millions of euros. The aviation expert Gerald Wissel told the “Rheinische Post”. At the Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings alone, 55 flights were canceled on the three days in question. There are also flights operated by the group companies Austrian, Swiss and Lufthansa. Düsseldorf Airport had also announced that it wanted to enforce its claims.

In all three actions, members of the Last Generation were arrested after gluing themselves to the tarmac. The police had started investigations against the people who are now also possible defendants for the claims for damages. In contrast to road blockages, economic damage at airports could possibly be calculated more easily. The airlines Condor and Tuifly are also examining their claims, but did not comment on Monday whether they actually intend to sue.

