Luger: “An expression of total incompetence”

“Objectively a catastrophe for the SPÖ”: The Mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger (SP), gave free rein to his indignation. It was not the result, although Luger was a supporter of Doskozil, that upset the Linz city leader, but the incorrect handling of the party congress. “This is immeasurable damage for the SPÖ and an expression of the total incompetence of the party organization,” said Luger. said the voices had been switched

