Luifer Cuello is reactivated in vallenato with the premiere of ‘Una salidita’

The singer Luifer Cuello returns to the music scene with the release of ‘Una salidita‘, a dance and disco song that will undoubtedly be a favorite among young people during the mid-year holiday season.

in dialogue with THE PYLONthe artist from Valledupar, spoke about his new musical objective, future projects and the expectation that his return to vallenato folklore has generated, which alternates with the role of cook on the gastronomic recipes channel on Instagram Uff Qué Delicia.

How was ‘Una Salidita’ born, the song with which you return to Vallenato music?

Today my music has been reactivated thanks to the fact that we reconnected with our followers, which is why we are launching this song ‘Una salidita’, which is already on all digital platforms and the video on our YouTube channel.

Today you have to give the team a chance; make team. I have heard that they have criticized me because there are several composers, but how many players does a soccer team have? What happens is that in music we already have to put aside the selfishness that “I compose alone, I play alone and I do everything alone”, you have to create a work team as urban music has done. I made this song with two talents from Montería: Yo soy Medellín and Mario Pineda; we produced the song ourselves thinking of young people who party, who like social networks and ‘Una salidita’ was born, which has caused a great furor and people are already enjoying it.

Can it be said that with this musical single Luifer Cuello is relaunching his career? How long has it been since you recorded a song?

In December 2022 I recorded a DVD of live classics called ‘Luifer Cuello + Vallenato’ which you can enjoy on YouTube and on digital platforms, but something commercial and danceable we had not released, that’s why we are launching worldwide with ‘ A little exit’.

You were practically the pioneer of the ‘New Wave’, when Luifer Cuello was still in stardom, Silvestre Dangond and Peter Manjarrés were not at their point yet, how do you take this name?

I am very grateful to God for the opportunity to contribute to the history of Vallenato music and contribute a grain of sand to the ‘New Wave’. I didn’t do it alone, Manuel Julián Martínez, Braulio and all those artists who were with me 20 years ago recording that CD in a style that is still alive, they wanted to change the name, but that’s ‘Nueva ola’, did it too. just that it is now it’s matrix reloaded and this song ‘Una salidita’ new wave with the sound of 2023 updated.

When ‘Vallenato reggae’ came out, it was one of the most criticized songs of my musical career because when we released it, the first thing they said was that it had come to destroy vallenato songs and they told me that this was not vallenato, but more than 20 years have passed and I meet people who tell me that ‘Vallenato reggae’ is a new wave classic.

You have to give opportunities, just as they ‘threw their tongues’ at us and said that it was not vallenato, today they enjoy it as a classic of the new generation, for that reason, ‘Una salidita’ and others, in 20 years it will sound like vallenato because vallenato is not only in the soundbut also in our hearts and it’s so big that it goes with everything, it’s like cassava, but, even if we give new musical rhythms the opportunity, we will never disrespect vallenato.

Is the expectation with this single to record an album later and resume that place that you reached in previous years?

The idea this year is to release singles every two or three months, we are living a moment of wild commercialism where people listen to the song for two months, throw it away and look for what to listen to again. What we want to do is constantly release music until we ‘hit the dog’, that’s why we always have to keep persisting and I’m completely sure that this song is going to give a lot to talk about because we just released it and everyone is with the snout because ‘it’s not the snout, but the snout’.

A few days ago we saw him on TikTok in a countdown of his successes and his fingers did not reach him, which means that he left an important legacy for new talents…

Many of the new singers are singing my songs, Silvestre’s, and how cool that they take me into account, I thank them very much for taking my songs into account in their live concerts. Today my music has been reactivated, we are launching a youthful and disco song called ‘Una salidita’ that is already on all digital platforms and a brutal video on YouTube.

I also bring music and joy to Colombians through my recipes because God gave me a venture called Uff Qué Delicia during the pandemic, where it is simply me through the ‘Costeñol’, my energy and joy giving everyone who comes close to see my recipes a small smile and that is the payment that I receive.

BY: CULTURE EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN.