Luigi Di Lello “What is the difference between the lands of Tuscany and those of Abruzzo?”

Louis DiLello, founder of the Accademia della Ventricina and ambassador of this typical sausage from the Vastese area reflects on the different mentality between Tuscany and Abruzzo. “Any self-respecting agricultural landscape”, says Luigi Di Lello, “must have a similarity or analogies with the Tuscan agricultural landscape. Why? Because there the general interest was cultivated with respect to the particular, while here we thought of the “particular” with respect to the general. What is the point of a villa, a palace, a valuable cultural emergency in a landscape that is not valued if not degraded? The viability then, the signs, the information to be found while traveling are fundamental today. It is true that we have excellent cycling guides but many prefer to do this form of tourism independently.”

