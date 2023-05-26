Luis Alfonso Chávez, governor in charge for fifteen days

For fifteen days, the director of the Administrative Department of Institutional Development, Luis Alfonso Chávez, will be the governor in charge of the Valley.

This was reported in a statement by the Government of Valle, in which it indicates that “Governor Clara Luz Roldán underwent medical intervention, due to a herniated disc in her back.”

The statement also indicates that this surgery will keep the regional president on medical disability for fifteen days.

As indicated by the departmental government, “the medical procedure to which Governor Clara Luz Roldán was subjected does not present a major risk to her health and is carried out under strict standards of professional and human quality.”

From different sectors of Valle del Cauca they offered a speedy recovery to the president of Valle del Cauca.

Likewise, government officials sent a message of optimism to the governor.

In charge

This week Luis Alfonso Chávez took office as governor in charge, who among the first steps he had to face is the emergency that arose in the region due to the lack of natural gas.

During the emergency, Chávez reiterated the request made by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, who called for the Nation to give priority to resuming the Pacific Regasification Plant megaproject, which would allow the recovery of reliability and energy security for industries, vehicle customers and especially for homes throughout the Colombian Southwest.

Chávez is a native of Palmyra, born in Rozo, he has four specializations, in Administrative Law, Constitutional Law, Public Administration and Statutory Auditor; he has a master’s degree in Public Management; an international seminar for local authorities in Miami Florida; studies on Human Resource Management and Information Technology.

Among his professional career, he has served as advisor to the Office of the Governor of Valle del Cauca, deputy Assembly of Valle, councilor of Palmira.

He has also worked in the Senate of the Republic, in the Mayor’s Offices of Cali and Palmira, in Dian, and Dane and other private sector companies.

Photo

For fifteen days, Luis Alfonso Chávez will be the governor in charge of the Valley.

Comments