Luis Alfredo Garavito wanted to die and gave up medical care

After learning of the death of Colombia’s top rapist and murderer of children, Luis Alfredo Garavito, on the afternoon of this Thursday, October 12, Ciro Pérez Escalante, an official of the Municipal Person’s Office, explained that he had decided to abandon his cancer treatment.

Garavito was diagnosed with leukemia and eye cancer, which caused him to lose his left eye. According to the official, he had given up attending medical appointments at the health centers in the capital of Cesar.

“He was in a delicate state of health. Months ago, the Municipal Ombudsman had monitored Mr. Garavito’s health status. He had given up going out to his medical appointments. We as Personería told him that we served as guarantors so that he could attend his medical appointments and he said no,” Ciro Pérez assured the media.

He added that at the moment they have not had contact with their relatives, but that a nephew was always monitoring the state of ‘The Beast’s health.

“His relatives have not contacted us, there is a nephew who was very attentive, but at the moment he has not made any appearance, but we hope that during the day he will appear (Thursday),” he said.

Finally, he added that Garavito, although he did not like to share with the other inmates of the Valledupar High and Medium Security Prison, known as ‘La Tramacúa’, was wanted by some inmates to write petition rights.

“He always communicated with us, making a request or making a complaint, because he always wrote for the other inmates. He took into account the needs of the other inmates and wrote because he had learned all the legal issues,” he explained.

Luis Alfredo Garavito was serving a 40-year prison sentence for the crimes of nearly 150 minors in Colombia, whom he deceived to get close to them.

