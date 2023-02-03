The Colombian and the English club plan to return to the courts next month.

The Colombian Luis Díaz, striker for Liverpool, has started running, after the knee injury he suffered in October.

Díaz, one of Liverpool’s best players last season, has been out for three months and is not expected to return until March, although Klopp gave positive news about his condition this Friday at a press conference.

«Luis can now run. He still has a few weeks left to be ready, but he has been able to go out on the field and run, which is very good, “confirmed the German.

Before the injury, Díaz made twelve appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals and three assists.

EFE

