What remains for Liverpool with Luis Díaz for the season

With the English team without the possibility of a title, but with options to qualify for an international tournament, they have several important games left in a row: first they will face this Saturday from 6:30 am as a visitor to Manchester City, in the return of the Premier League.

Second, those led by Jürgen Klopp should visit the Standford Bridge de Londres to face the Chelseaa team that also seeks to establish itself in international tournament positions, hand in hand with Graham Potter.

Also read: Argentine player has been denounced for alleged sexual abuse.

Five days later, he will face his third direct rival in the Premier League and that could damage the path to the title, it is about the Arsenala team that wants to raise the most important trophy in English football again, after several years without achieving it.

Finally, 20 days later he will face the Tottenhamin a key match to reach international tournaments, where there will be only five days left to finish the Premier Leaguein order to meet the classifieds.