Luis Díaz was the star of the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea

Luis Díaz shone in the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea this Sunday at the Stamford Bridge football stadium, located in the Hammersmith and Fulham district in London, England, in the Premier League match.

In the 18th minute, Díaz scored the first goal of the season for the team led by Jürgen Klopp, after an excellent collective play that involved several players, including the Argentine Mac Allister and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who assisted Díaz, who he scored the goal with his left leg, after an outstanding diagonal.

However, Chelsea equalized the game on 37 minutes, when Axel Disasi scored after a header in the Liverpool box.

Luis Díaz left the field in the 77th minute, being replaced by the 17-year-old Ben Doak. However, the Guajiro began with ‘el right foot‘ this season 2023-24.

With this tie, Liverpool is preparing for its next Premier League match, which will take place next Saturday at home against Bournemouth. For its part, Chelsea will reappear on Sunday visiting West Ham.

It is important to note that the footballer born in Barrancas, in La Guajira, initially had a market value of 40 million euros when he stepped onto the pitch at Anfield. However, thanks to his impressive performance on the field of play, his share price rose rapidly and is now listed at €75 million.

