Luis Díaz will now wear number 7 at Liverpool

The peasant leaves the 23, which he used since his arrival at the English club, in 2022.

The Colombian Luis Díaz will wear the emblematic Liverpool number 7 shirt from the 2023-2024 season, as the English club made official on Monday.

The peasant had used number 23 since his arrival at Anfield in January 2022 from Porto de Portugal.

It is the same number that Díaz used in the recent friendly matches of the Colombian National Team against Iraq and Germany.

The club reported on its social networks that fans who have purchased the 2023-2024 home shirt printed with the name Luis Díaz and the number 23 will be personally reimbursed by the attacker with a similar exchange for a Luis Díaz 7 shirt.

During the announcement, Liverpool reminded several of the club’s historical figures who have worn this number, such as the Scotsman Billy Liddell, fourth top scorer in the history of the Reds with 228, and Ian Callaghan.

The legendary Kevin Keegan wore the number 7 shirt with distinction for six highly successful years on Merseyside.

His replacement number 7 when he left for Hamburg was Kenny Dalglish, who wore it throughout his 13 years at the club.

After Dalglish, the number 7 was worn by a large number of different players, notably Peter Beardsley.

Designated squad numbers were implemented by the Premier League from the 1993–94 season, with Nigel Clough occupying Liverpool’s number 7 for three campaigns.

Steve McManaman adopted the shirt in 1996 and wore it for three seasons before his departure for Real Madrid. Vladimir Smicer inherited McManaman’s jersey and wore it for the next four seasons.

Smicer had passed the number 7 on to Harry Kewell when he moved to Anfield from Leeds United in 2003, and Robbie Keane wore the number during his brief stint at Anfield in the first half of 2008–09 and then sitting vacant for two years after his return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Then, in January 2011, Luis Suárez took it when the Uruguayan moved to Liverpool from Ajax. Suárez scored 82 goals in his 133 appearances for the club

The most recent was James Milner, who wore the number 7 during his eight seasons at Anfield, vacating the shirt this summer when he moved to Brighton.

