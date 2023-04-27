Luis Enrique Martínez, a minstrel who innovated in Vallenato folklore

The municipality of Fundación, Magdalena, was the space where Luis Enrique Martínez Argote’s curiosity about the accordion was born. Influenced by his father, also an accordion player Santander Martínez, he began his first steps and deepened his learning, although due to fate he had to stay by the side of his mother, Anatividad Argote.

It was a league of knowledge and orality that is characteristic of the Colombian Caribbean coast, whose elements were fundamental for the birth of one of the greats of Vallenato music, and who today is honored at the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival.

Martínez Argote was born on February 24, 1922 in the El Hatico corregimiento, jurisdiction of Fonseca, La Guajira, and died on March 25, 1995. He began his journey through Magdalena Grande, he walked through the towns of Magdalena, but it was in El Copey, Cesar, where he married Rosa Elvira Serrano and began to leave his work as a farmer to dedicate himself to music, the same music that made him dream and undertake for his family.

He began his artistic career in 1947, after listening to Abel Antonio Villa, who advised him to play on various stages and trust in his talent, which they always considered innate and worth projecting.

Adding creativity in the execution of each song on the accordion, was always his structure, and today the legacy he left to the new generations.

Roberto Ahumada, accordion player and cultural researcher, considers Luis Enrique Martínez as the pioneer of vallenata music, he created “the route to interpret a song by making the melody in the introduction, ornaments, turns to introduce the lyrics, the harmonic accompaniment when the singer was interpreting the melody and lyrics of the song, he accompanied with the basses, ornaments or melodic connectors. He organized the routines, the fingering, the flavor, the auction, the counter-attachment, the entrance to the second verse and the final, he was a genius on the instrument ”.

Luis Enrique Martínez was left-handed and a faithful believer in the theory that everything contained in the accordion had to be used. At that time they didn’t use basses and he was the one who innovated by making them sound.

His versatility and influence on other accordion players and musicians made Luis Enrique Martínez little by little become a legend, which is why he gained several students who followed his style and, therefore, approached him to learn about that perfect fingering to interpret. walks, meringues, sones and puyas.

“Listen guys, I’m Enrique Martínez/ who is never afraid when it comes to playing. And Luis Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’/ what they are going to drink is fire/ listen guys, listen to the note as the vallenato plays”

This famous stanza is part of one of the most recognized songs by Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ and that is where his nickname comes from. In all his writings, he always made it clear that he was different from the others, a complete musician because he played the accordion, sang, composed and saw himself, said Tomás Darío Gutiérrez, historian.

He describes Luis Enrique Martínez as an innovator and that makes him different. He was a creator, until Luis Enrique Martínez the function of accordion players was to follow the melody of the song, he opened up and began to make arrangements, introductions and gadgets that were born from the melody itself, that is, to create from the melody. He was a new chair for the vallenato, he fulfilled the full function of a minstrel: he played, sang, composed and moved throughout the valley teaching and learning that is the function of every wise man, knowing that he has to teach and learn.

“Luis Enrique Martínez marked history, I met him when he was little. He made a school, and a self-respecting accordion player knows it. An exquisite pulsation on the accordion, he was creative, he paved the way for others, he sang very beautifully, he was a complete minstrel”, says singer-songwriter Gustavo Gutiérrez Cabello.

The innovative accordion player who learned from maestro Francisco ‘Pacho’ Rada and the Mozart of vallenato, ‘Chico’ Bolaño, distinguished himself from the others by having a more heartfelt, accentuated and joyful note at the same time. He composed more than 120 songs, including: ‘La tijera’, ‘Jardín de Fundación’, ‘El hombre divertido’, ‘My farewell’, ‘Don’t make me suffer’, ‘La vaciladora’, ‘La cita’, ‘The jabao rooster’, ‘I have her dominá’, ‘What a pain’, Cordial greetings’, ‘Irresistible love’, ‘La Cordoba’, ‘Morenita’, ‘The rich poor’, ‘Without consolation’, and he was also a co-author from ´La cumbia cienaguera´.

VALLENATO KING

In 1973, Luis Enrique Martinez was crowned King of the Vallenata Legend Festival alongside Juan Calderon in the box and Víctor Amarís in the guacharaca. For the time being the qualifying jury was conformed by Alejandro Duran, Nicholas Elias ‘Colacho’ Mendoza, Calixto Ochoa, Alberto Pacheco and Miguel Lopez.

His great talent and creativity influenced many, to mention a few: Emiliano Zuleta Díaz, Nicolás Elías ‘Colacho’ Mendoza, Israel Romero Ospino, Alfredo Gutiérrez Vital, Orangel ‘El Pangue’ Maestre Socarrás, Gonzalo Arturo el ‘Cocha’ Molina Mejía and Alberto ‘Beto’ Villa Payares.

The notes, style and songs of Luis Enrique Martínez remain present in all Vallenato festivals that take place nationally and internationally, that is why his legacy remains valid among adults and children. Today he is the great honoree of the 56th version of the Vallenata Legend Festival.

For her part, the current Queen Mayor, María Sara Vega, indicated that the minstrel “is a legend, a teacher who has been a benchmark, I have identified myself through his musical notes, prodigious and majestic note. The note is tastier, more precise and sentimental”.

Almes Granados, King of Kings of the Accordion, reiterated that ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ is the greatest on the accordion because he played vallenato with a cadence, he was a teacher who continues to train the greatest accordion players.

Related