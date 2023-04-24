Luis Enrique Martínez defied death playing accordion and singing in a ‘Pijama’e palo’

At the end of 1971, the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez Argote had the audacity to sit down, play his accordion and sing inside a coffin, something never seen in the history of Vallenato music.

He did all this at the suggestion of the creatives of the Codiscos label to illustrate the cover of his second musical production recorded by Gabriel Alzate, which was entitled ‘La pajama’e palo’, a song written by Camilo Namén Rapalino.

The event took place in the city of Medellín and the photo session was in charge of León Ruiz Flórez, who took his time to do it from different angles, so that designer Olga Walter could achieve her goal.

About that unusual photographic session, the showgirl Joaquín Pablo Cervantes Osorio, better known as ‘Jhonny’ Cervantes, told a curious anecdote. “We had already recorded the album where I was as a guest chorister and the cover was missing, but convincing Luis Enrique to get on that box, play his accordion and sing, it was not easy at all. First, because he was afraid to do it arguing that it was like calling death and second, because he was obese. Between four people they managed to mount it and even he was scared in the photo ”.

The showgirl, who was born on June 30, 1934 in Salamina, Magdalena, did not remember all the people who appear on that cover, with the exception of Luis Enrique Martínez, Julián Martínez, nephew of the minstrel, and the guacharaquero Adalberto Mejía, but he did remember that they were all part of the group: “That was more than 50 years ago and at my age it is not easy, but what I told is the pure truth,” he said.

To close his comment, ‘Jhonny’ Cervantes added: “Luis Enrique was a genius playing the accordion. Nothing more was whistling and he caught the note on the fly. I have never seen one like it, because he used to play taking notes on the accordion. All you have to do is listen to many accordion players at the Vallenato Festival or other similar events, and you will see that Luis Enrique’s notes take precedence. That is excellent”.

Luis Enrique Martínez album cover.

Camilo’s surprise

The composer Camilo Namén Rapalino has touched on the theme of death many times in his songs, in the case of the work dedicated to his father, Felipe Namén Fraija, titled ‘My great friend’. “As good and as noble as he was my father, and infamous death took him from me.” Also in the song ‘Encuentro con el diablo’, he said: “They tell me that on November 3rd the radio gave a news story, and that’s how the people shouted it, a good party guy died”.

On that occasion, he directed his song reflecting directly on the only reality of life, death, where a pajama and ‘stick is the only thing that is worn when it comes time to close your eyes for good.

Faced with so many memories with minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, whom he called the best of all time in vallenato, because he knew how to explore the accordion in depth, leaving behind a great school, he stated: “The song ‘La pajama e’ palo’ was given to him by I sang at the Fundación, Magdalena, exactly at the Buenos Aires hotel. In that party he once told me that he was going to record it for me, and that’s how it happened. What surprised me was seeing it on the album cover inside that sticky pajama. Poor man who did him that grace while he was alive ”. That record came out exactly on Friday, November 12, 1971.

The composer Camilo Namén told the story of his song ‘La pajama e’ palo’

He continued with his story: “Some time later we met, and that photograph was cause for celebration and humorous comments due to the way he appeared on the album cover. The song drew attention despite the subject it deals with, death, which nobody likes.

Immediately, he spoke in detail about the reason for the song: “I made it seeing the way of being of some people who humiliate, mistreat and are arrogant. In short, that constant fight of man against man, knowing that our destiny is a grave, having to leave wealth, family and so on. The lesson of the song is that in life we ​​must be good, noble and honest. In that sense, I mentioned the rancher and party animal Nepomuceno ‘Nepo’ Sierra, who met those requirements due to his human qualities”.

the big party

Among the memorable parties of Camilo Namén with Luis Enrique Martínez, is the one that took place in Valledupar. “Many years ago I invited Luis Enrique Martínez, Alejo Durán and the composer José Benito Barros to a party at my house. Consuelo Araujonoguera arrived there for a while. What drew the most attention was when Luis Enrique played the accordion for José Barros to sing his beautiful song ‘La piragua’, the same song by Guillermo Cubillos. That was a lot of emotion from ‘La Cacica’, Vallenato’s mother”.

That was when Camilo Namén, that giant of Vallenato composition, showed his more human side because after remembering that episode his face filled with tears.

Time has passed and the song has never lost its validity, because it deals with the great reality of life, the one from which no one escapes. This is how the composer was inspired, saying. “In life we ​​have a drawer, a cold tomb and we don’t know where, but there is a hidden woman who is seeing everything and her name is death”…

That time Luis Enrique Martínez defied death, but she arrived when she least expected her with her silent hands and without asking anything. He said goodbye to life in Santa Marta on the afternoon of Saturday March 25, 1995.

Faced with this scene of sadness, Consuelo Araujonoguera knowingly expressed: “Luis Enrique Martínez, will maintain his title of ‘Dad of the accordion players’, and will continue walking towards the great history of the most beautiful folklore in the world, carried on the shoulders of the same happy people that accompanied him all his life.

By John Corner Vanegas