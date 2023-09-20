Home » Luis Miguel announces second date in Bogotá
Luis Miguel announces second date in Bogotá

In just 24 hours, after starting the pre-sale of the concert scheduled for February 17, 2024, Luis Miguel announces the sold out and confirms a second show for the next day, February 18, also at the MedPlus Coliseum (Live Coliseum) in Bogotá.

This will be a historic second concert by Luis Miguel in Bogotá, since He had never before done two shows in the same city during his time in Colombia on past tours..

This new ‘Sol de México’ tour has become a complete phenomenon as it has framed the announcement of their first 65 concerts of the ‘Luis Miguel tour 2023′ in an absolute record, something truly historic for a Latin artist of his stature, selling out the box office on the first day of sales in several Latin American countries and several states in the United States.

Before concluding this year, the artist has already announced a new stage of his tour to continue with his shows during 2024, a second round in which he has already confirmed the visit to several countries in Central and South America, and then return to the United States. and Canada, where will tour more than 30 cities.

His impressive return to the stage reaffirms him as one of the most influential artists in Spanish music, and his audience has demonstrated this by sell out the ticket office for the 2023 tour from the first day.

How much do the tickets cost?

The value of the tickets ranges between $ 211.000 COP until $ 1’170.000 COP. They can be obtained through exclusive pre-sale and with a special price for clients of Bancos Aval (Bogotá, Oeste, Popular and Av Villas) and go ahead! starting September 21 through TaquillaLive.com.

