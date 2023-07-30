Luis Suárez announces his departure from the Gremio in December and leaves Inter Miami in doubt

Rio de Janeiro, Jul 29 (EFE).- The Uruguayan attacker Luis Suárez announced this Saturday that he reached an agreement with the Brazilian Gremio and will be able to terminate his contract in December 2023 because, due to the knee injury, does not feel in a position to fulfill its commitment until the end of 2024.

In addition to announcing his early departure from the Porto Alegre team in a surprise press conference, the Uruguayan World Cup player left in the air a possible move to the American Inter Miami to join his friend Lionel Messi and said that he does not know if he will continue his career or not. .

“My intention, as I felt physically strong, was to spend two years with the Guild, which was what I agreed to, but you really have to be honest with yourself, with your body and with the club, and say that I don’t know if I can Give the Guild what they expect from me next year,” said the 36-year-old attacker.

«The matter is due to the wear and tear that I have on my knee, a chronic injury that everyone knows about and that I do not hide. And the pace of Brazilian soccer is very high, as is the intensity,” he said, attributing his departure from Brazilian soccer to his physical problems and not to offers from other clubs or disagreements with coach Renato Gaucho.

Suárez affirmed that, due to the load and the great intensity of Brazilian soccer, it will be difficult to meet the Gremio in 2024, especially if the Brazilian team achieves its goal of qualifying for the Libertadores next year.

“We talked with the club. The club understood it and I thank them for having understood it,” said Suárez, referring to the agreement that allowed him to reduce his contract with the Gremio from two to one year.

“I don’t know if I’m going to continue. I don’t know if I go to another club. I know I’m going to lower the intensity. That is sure. I’ll decide later,” he said when questioned about the speculation that places him at Inter Miami.

Suárez said that until now he has not spoken personally with any representative of the American club but that he did know that Inter had contacted the Gremio leaders, who replied that the transfer was impossible until the end of his contract.

In the midst of some stoppages due to his injury, Suárez has so far played 32 games with the Gremio shirt, in which he scored 16 goals, and won the Gaucho Championship title.

The Uruguayan can still win the title of the Copa do Brasil, in which Gremio can reach the final although they lost 2-0 against Flamengo in the first leg in the semifinals, and the Brazilian Championship, in which the club is second in the standings. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

