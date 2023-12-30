Luis Vives González, will be the new Urban Development Manager of Santa Marta

He is a professional in urban management and development, a specialist in public management government and a master’s degree in territorial government and public management.

The elected mayor, Carlos Pinedo Cuello, He continues to provide names of the officials who will accompany him in his administration starting this Monday when he takes the reins of the Santa Marta District to replace Virna Jhonson.

One of the recent appointments fell to a former deputy from the department of Magdalena, Luis Eduardo Vives González, who gets to occupy the Urban Development Management of the capital of the department.

This is how he made it known Pinedo Cuello this Friday nightand through his social networks he predicted success in his new position.

Vives González is a professional in urban management and development, a specialist in public management government and a Master in territorial government and public management.

He has experience in the public sector, he served in the Directorate of Investment and Public Finance of the National Planning Department (DNP), in the Senate of the Republic of Colombia and deputy of the department of Magdalena for the period 2016-2019 where He was president of the Development Plan Commission 2016-2019 and president of the Third Commission 2017.

In other appointments, the incoming president announced that of Joceline Azar as Secretary General; likewise that of Camilo George Díaz, as Secretary of Government; and that of the current councilor, Ingrid Ximena Gómez Ceballos as Secretary of Women.

