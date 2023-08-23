Luisa Gonzalez reiterates that she will take funds from the Central Bank for public spending

Luisa Gonzalez says that if he becomes president he will use $2,500 million of the Central Bank’s reserves for public spending.

During an interview with the Reuters agency, the correísta candidate assured that the billions she takes from the reserves will go to security, health, education and works.

“I’m going to bring $2.5 billion to inject into the national economymoney that is not generating anything, is saved without earning a penny to guarantee the payment of the debt holders, who are people linked to the bank, to the government,” said Luisa González during an interview with the Reuters agency.

According to the correísta, it will use some $500 million for police equipment and similar amounts would be used for improvements in health and education, loans for small businesses, and infrastructure development.

González also assured Reuters that an expansion of the debt with multilateral organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would have to be well thought out.

Would correísmo pay the external debt?

“I am delighted to resort (to a loan with the IMF) but I know how to invest it,” he explained. “We are not going to pay a debt to die, so that they leave us unemployed, so that they leave us without medicine.”

“The debts that we have, the payments of the bonds are planned, the debts will have to be honored of course and the rest, we will see according to the due dates, of the fulfillment of payments,” he added.

González also stressed that his plan to reactivate the economy will be based on public investment and stressed that improvements in security cannot focus only on the security forces, but must take social factors into account.

“When poverty increases, unemployment increases, violence increases,” he said.

Ecuador and Colombia must work together to control their border, a hub for drug trafficking, González added. Correa would be one of his advisers, he said, and has already asked him to meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

“We are already advancing in conversations for joint work,” said the candidate, who remarked that she has asked the ambassadors of the European Union in Ecuador for help with technology and intelligence to combat crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

