Luisa González says yes, that she is “the sheep candidate”

Correísta presidential candidate, Luisa González, in Otavalo, on July 4, 2023. Photo posted on her Facebook page.

Correísmo’s presidential candidate, Luisa Gonzalezhe said in an interview with the newspaper The countryfrom Spain, that the opposition to the government of the former president Rafael Correa He has called the supporters of this regime “sheep” “for defending their works, the roads and the schools that we never had.” “They wanted to offend us and my response was to tell them: ‘Yes, I am the sheep candidate,” she said proudly.

According to the journalist Elijah CamhajiWhen González finished that explanation, the team of collaborators that accompanied her began to bleat in unison: «Beeee, beeee». The interview was carried out in Mexico, where González had traveled to meet with Correa last week.

In fact, when the journalist asked her about the role and interference of Correa, asylum seeker in Belgium after being sentenced to eight years in prison and disqualified for life from holding public office for corruption, she answered “who will be one of his main advisors”as he has already stressed every time he has been asked about the subject.

Asked if Correa has already agreed to advise her, she replied:

“Good that Right now he cannot be hired by the State, obviously. He has a legal process, but he told me that he can advise me virtually. My country is in a situation in which it has never been. Improvising is not an option. I have to look for the people who know how to work and have already delivered results. One of them is Rafael Correa.”

See also  Covid, latest news. Today in Italy 42,976 new cases (-28.8 over the week) and 161 deaths

Regarding the fact that Correa has ultimately been convicted by the Ecuadorian justice system, she replies that she has “absolutely nothing to do there.”

«I will be the president and everything that has to do with the conviction of Rafael Correa is taking place in international courts. That’s what the justice system will take care of. President Correa has been very clear in saying that he does not want pardons or amnesty. He wants his case to be resolved in strict law and justice«.

underlines that “never” would grant him a pardon. “He doesn’t want it himself,” she adds.

Luisa González and her pair, Andrés Aráuz, in Machala, the last week of June 2023.

